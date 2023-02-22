We interview Kari Lake today, and it is a fantastic interview! Then we go through some of the clips of the interview of the Grand Jury Foreperson in Fulton County, and then we preview the movie “Anecdotals.” We will be joined by Jennifer Sharp, the director of the movie, on Friday. Check show notes below for the link! We will be back on Friday.

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

UDC Locals: http://UncoverDC.Locals.com

Interview clips: https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2023/02/22/emily-kohrs-georgia-trump-recommended-indictments-jan-6-intv-ebof-bolduan-vpx.cnn

After seeing Emily Kohrs trend for several hours, I finally looked it up, and I already hate her. She’s an attention-seeking weirdo. pic.twitter.com/H2MExhJN9E — Model Citizen Zero Discipline 🇺🇦 (@CrucialCaveat) February 22, 2023

Nobody has enjoyed their moment in the specific way that Emily Kohrs is enjoying her moment. pic.twitter.com/dqZm9MG0Mb — John Brooks (@ProbablyRealJB) February 22, 2023

Tucker on Nikki Haley:

Tucker Carlson: "Nikki Haley is a member of most protected class of all, upper income white ladies with fashionable political views." pic.twitter.com/UqH4tpH5A7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 22, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy announces:

We’ve celebrated our “diversity” so much that we forgot all the ways we’re really the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided, headstrong group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I’m running for President to revive them. pic.twitter.com/bz5Qtt4tmm — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 22, 2023

Rosie is not keen on trusting the government:

You know the left is screwed when you lose Rosie. H/t @Yolo304741 pic.twitter.com/CaNWO7I2EL — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) February 18, 2023

Anecdotals: https://www.anecdotalsmovie.com/