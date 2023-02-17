The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

I N POLITICAL NEWS

CORRECTION: I said Raquel Welch was in “El Cid.” Of course that was Sophia Loren, whom I had just watched in that movie the previous night and obviously still had on my mind. Raquel made her name in “One Million Years B.C.” I get my hotties mixed up.

1) My congressman, Andy Biggs, told the FascistBI Director Smarmy Wray that the GOP lawmakers may not reauthorize FISA based on misconduct.

-“May not” isn’t acceptable. “Must not” is the line.

2) Not good for Ron DeSantis, as the demonic Soros predicts he will be the GOP candidate because he is “shrewd, ruthless, and ambitious.”

3) Fetterman Massacre, the Human Ox is back in the hospital for the second time in two weeks. Yeah, this guy is a legit U.S. senator. Sort of like Caligula’s horse.

4) Senior DemoKKKrats “private” take on Rutabaga: Is he’s too old and brain dead? But “fear the battle over Kamala Harris that would ensue” if he’s not around.

5) Senator FinkStink, now a human artichoke, walked out of a Senate chamber vote totally baffled. “Did I vote for that?”

6) The evil CDC is now issuing medical codes for the unvaxxed, concerning experts.

7) Roger Simon argues that Tennessee may cause an “earthquake” by refusing to accept Fed education money.

-Indeed, this would be an incredible shift.

8) Fighter pilot who shot down the ChiCom “object” over Lake Huron noted he had trouble locking onto it with his radar.

-If these ain’t aliens, folks, they are deliberate ChiCom tests of our weapons capabilities.

9) More debunking of idiotic “Global Warming” as Northen Hemisphere’s snow mass is tracking above the 1982-2012 average, as it has done for the past seven years. Little math note: if the tracking has gone up for seven years, then the average is also going up every year, even if only by a little.

10) At least 20 of Jeffrey (He-Didn’t-Kill-Himself) Epstein’s sex-trafficked girls were paid through JP Morgan Chase accounts, as revealed in docs unsealed by the Virgin Islands.

11) Sunset Social Security or wage war? No, I don’t think those are the only choices, but Brett Stevens does.

12) Mugged DemoKKKrat Congresswoman temporarily becomes a Republican saying, “I was assault number 13″ and that D.C.’s soft-on-crime policies caused by repeat offenders was responsible.

-Of course, up till then, she had supported all that.

13) And just like that, Oakland is returning cop foot patrols to business districts.

14) A Christian university in Kentucky is drawing pilgrims nationwide for its revival, much like the 1911 Azuza Street Revival.

15) Another useless snotsquirter, John Bolton “considering” a run for president. He and Nick Knack and Chowdown Christie and Tim “Dred” Scott can all combine their delegates, and they still wouldn’t have one.

16) Church of Scientology’s leader David Miscavige is ”actively concealing” his whereabouts to avoid a federal human trafficking lawsuit and is now considered officially served.

-Might ask Tom Cruise and John Travolta if they know where he is.

17) Water tested around East Palestine show municipal water is “safe to drink.”

18) So, the U.S. has an “earthquake weapon?” Wasn’t anywhere near Turkey, was it?

19) The IRS won’t conduct audits of Americans making less than $400,000. Suuuuuuure. Unless you’re a Trump voter.

20) Biteme’s administration just rejected Ohio’s request for emergency aid. You know that money has more important places to be, like Ukraine and Hunter’s pockets.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

21) The Philadelphia Fed General Business Conditions index crashed.

22) Kollyfornia’s population dropped by a half million in two years. In a way, good. The whole state should be depopulated and start over. In another way, very bad. Get out of Arizona unless you’re Republicans!

23) Hospitality and real estate sectors were found to have the highest rates of mental health problems.

24) The “Right to Repair” movement grows: a movement to guarantee citizens’ access to parts, instructions, and diagnoses to help them repair everything from smartphones to tractors.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

25) One cybersecurity expert says the ChiCom balloon incident signals China’s war preparation for the U.S.

26) Even adjusted for inflation, the ChiComs set a record for military spending.

27) Alberta has joined Saskatchewan in rejecting a national healthcare ID.

28) After Rutabaga sent $1 billion to the PLO—no, not the “East Palestine Liberation Organization”—Israeli deaths rose 900%.

29) Scotland’s prime minister Nicola Sturgeon has resigned.

30) Now, the excuse for the Ukes is that General Zaluzhny stole the western money. Uh huh. You mean after Green Screen Zelensky got his share?

31) Ukraine is another American Afghanistan.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

32) Homosexual Blind Lemon Don said Nick Knack is “past her prime” at age 51 and that “women are in their prime in their 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s.”

-And this homosexual choddoggler would have any knowledge of women?

AND FINALLY…

33) And finally, men’s penises have grown by 25% in the last 30 years.

-No comment.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

