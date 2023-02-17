Kyle covers the MSU shooting and some important tips for “being your own first responder.” This recommendation involves tools and techniques to increase your own self-reliance so you don’t have to “put faith” in the government at any level.
Also Kyle has an update on the FBI Whistleblowers and a look behind the curtain on how FBI Counterterrorism cases are built including the governments case against the 5 Proud Boys on trial in Washington, DC this week.
Good Tube Kids: https://goodtubekids.com/
🛒 Shop: https://www.thekyleseraphinshow.com/
🙏 Give Send Go: https://www.givesendgo.com/KyleSeraphin
⭐️ 5-star Review: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kyle-seraphin-show/id1654162813
🚨 Follow Kyle: https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin
Advertisement