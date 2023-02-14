Kyle and Steve are back together again to discuss the launch of the Weaponization Committee and its potentially rocky start. Kyle shares a clip from his recent appearance on Tucker Carlson to address the FBI’s attack on Catholics. Steve gives his take on disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe and shares his installment of the OPR files. Steve also updates us on his new book, True Blue, which is available for pre-order. Kyle teases next week’s show and shares one of his favorite five-star reviews.

