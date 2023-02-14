Mark Houck is an author, lecturer, radio host, activist, passionate Catholic, and President of The King’s Men. Mark sits down with Kyle to discuss his recent acquittal after being targeted by the DOJ for an alleged violation of the FACE Act. Mark explains how his relationship with God helped him to survive the ordeal and how he plans to use the experience to continue to defend the pro-life movement.

