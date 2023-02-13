Today’s show is something else. We are talking about things no one else is, but we start with the Super Bowl and a great rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by Chris Stapleton. Then, it’s aliens. The bingo card is complete. However, there are some things we really need to be focused on, like the horrific ecological disaster taking place in Ohio and PA right now. Chemical fumes are being spewed into the air, and as per usual, the government is lying to you about it. Then, the earthquake in Turkey, a volcano in Japan, a pipeline emergency in Nevada, and we end off the show with a crazy trans “Revolution.” It’s certainly a Monday show not to miss.

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio: 

  Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneIn RadioGoogle Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

The Star Spangled Banner:

 

Jesus makes the Super Bowl (finally):

Aliens.. Yes, Aliens:

 

East Palestine is suffering an ecological disaster:

 

https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/3-additional-chemicals-discovered-on-east-palestine-train-derailment/

It’s a revolution:

Advertisement