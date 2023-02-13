Today’s show is something else. We are talking about things no one else is, but we start with the Super Bowl and a great rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by Chris Stapleton. Then, it’s aliens. The bingo card is complete. However, there are some things we really need to be focused on, like the horrific ecological disaster taking place in Ohio and PA right now. Chemical fumes are being spewed into the air, and as per usual, the government is lying to you about it. Then, the earthquake in Turkey, a volcano in Japan, a pipeline emergency in Nevada, and we end off the show with a crazy trans “Revolution.” It’s certainly a Monday show not to miss.

The Star Spangled Banner:

🇺🇸 Chris Stapleton doing the National Anthem justice 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/UzhpD2sPu9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 12, 2023

Jesus makes the Super Bowl (finally):

Beautiful Super Bowl ad produced by @HeGetsUs pic.twitter.com/uNOsYsHqTV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

Aliens.. Yes, Aliens:

REPORTER: "Have you ruled out aliens or extraterrestrials?" GENERAL GLEN D. VANHERCK: "I haven't ruled out anything at this point." pic.twitter.com/rT0freDQyC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 13, 2023

PENTAGON: "I believe this is the first time within United States of America airspace that NORAD or United States Northern Command has taken kinetic action against an airborne object."pic.twitter.com/OH0w2ZXazR — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

East Palestine is suffering an ecological disaster:

The ecological disaster in East Palestine, Ohio is spilling over into neighboring communities. "These aren't storm clouds. This is the f—ing s–t they burn off in East Palestine! This is over Darlington."pic.twitter.com/nWi082Kze1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

East Palestine. Ohio. The biggest story MSM isn't talking about. If this happened in Ukraine it would be wallpaper'd across "American" media. Shambolic. pic.twitter.com/TSt4Rft6Hd — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 13, 2023

Gosh—Thousands of gallons of carcinogenic vinyl chloride has spilled and burned in Ohio from a 50-train car derailment. Nobody in the media is talking much about it. I wouldn’t move back to the town or that area for a while if I were living near there. https://t.co/9bCLKWTT8G https://t.co/fN6WkOxHVo — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 12, 2023

https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/3-additional-chemicals-discovered-on-east-palestine-train-derailment/

Probably the best video about what happened in Pennsylvania/Ohio and it’s pretty mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/VbG0kzplRs — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) February 13, 2023

Ohio right now That's a giant cloud of polyvinyl chloride and a ton of other bad chemicals The local police blew it up like a beached whale, now megatoxins are Chernobyling Ohio and there's a news blackout and the police are beating reporters and camera people and dragging em pic.twitter.com/yUYxNWhZ6H — UAE Exotic Falconry & Finance (@FalconryFinance) February 10, 2023

East Palestine, Ohio is undergoing an ecological disaster bc authorities blew up the train derailment cars carrying hazardous chemicals and press are being arrested for trying to tell the story. Oh but UFO’s! What is going on? pic.twitter.com/RULoF1oKJQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 12, 2023

