The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

I N POLITICAL NEWS

1) Rutabaga, as detached as ever, says Americans won’t pay attention to the Hunter Biteme probes.

-They absolutely will. How much it will accomplish, we’ll see.

2) Rutabaga just ain’t that interesting: SOTU viewership fell 29%.

3) Rutabaga has blamed sloppy staffers for the classified docs debacle. Including while he was veep. Four years ago.

4) So when is the FEC going to fine the NYSlimes, the Washington Compost, or other outlets for burying stories or lying to swing an election?

5) Need more details, but at first glance, it looks like the wokesters infiltrated Project Veritas and named a failed CEO from an uberrich family as the Chief Strategy Officer, whom O’Keefe fired. The decision was apparently made by Ex-Director Daniel Strack, a former Goldman Sachs exec.

6) Residents of 32 states who rely on federal assistance to buy food are about to see their benefits shrink as the China Virus ends.

7) Pandemic unemployment fraud now tops $191 billion.

8) New York former gov Nipplepin Venthoarder, aiming for a presidential run, says “the southern states were right” about the illegals crisis.

9) A liberal’s response to every problem: legalize it, so it’s not a problem. A Groomer City (SF) supervisor wants to create a legal red-light district amidst an ongoing sex trafficking problem.

10) Another New Jersey Councilman was shot dead just a week after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was killed.

11) Transoid swimmer Lia Thomas dropped his pants and exposed himself in a women’s locker room after a meet.

-Shocked.

12) Ruy Teixeira claims to be a “liberal patriot.” But if he keeps writing stuff like this, he’ll have to drop “liberal.” He points out that there is a chasm between the working class in the DemoKKKrat party and white liberals; that among the top priorities of the public environment and climate change are 14 and 17 among the working class but 1 and 3 among white liberals, and that 53% say Rutabaga has made life worse for the working class.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Billionaire Stephen Ross says New Yorkers will keep moving to Florida over taxes and crime.

14) How long will $1 million in retirement last in every state?

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

15) A Russkies Parliament speaker addressing the Nord Stream attack says Rutabaga is a “terrorist who must be brought to justice.”

-He ain’t wrong.

16) When you’ve lost Victor Davis Hanson . . . . He begins to doubt the Uke war.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

17) Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach has died at age 94.

18) Investor Nelson Peltz has declared a “great win” over Bob Iger as the CEO agreed to step down within two years and as Groomerville shed 7,000 jobs.

19) In a blockbuster trade, the Phoenix Suns got Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets for three players and four first-round picks.

20) Totally lizard-looking Madonna (remember her?) blames sexism and ageism for the fact that plastic surgeons made her look like “Clayface” from the Batman series. Dunno, I was thinking more like “The Thing” in the Fantastic Four comics.

“Her cheeks are inflated like a Chinese balloon.” -YellowFlash2

21) Owner of the Wasington Redskins football team is holding out for $7 billion amid an ongoing sexual harassment probe, but no bidders are forthcoming. Maybe if you threw in the real name of the team again . . . .

22) Former NFL star and John Madden favorite Brett Farve has sued ex-NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee over “defamatory allegations” related to the $77 million welfare fraud scheme for which he was not charged.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

23) Congressman Thomas Massie’s bill to lift vax mandates into the U.S. has passed.

AND FINALLY…

24) And finally, today, a truly heartwarming story of Hody Childress of Geraldine, Alabama (yes, there is a place), an Air Force vet who made donations of $100 a month to the local drug store and asked the druggist to use it to pay for anyone in town who couldn’t afford medication. Total? About $10,000. Before Childress died, he instructed his daughter to carry on. The fund grew, and people around the country called to ask if they could contribute. One said, “If the fund ever gets to zero, call me. In the meantime, I’m starting my own Hody Childress fund at my local pharmacy.”

Good man, Hody. I think you’ll be hearing, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Like what you read and hear from Larry? He doesn’t charge for subscriptions, but you can buy him a coffee here: http://buymeacoffee.com/larrys

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership.

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History, and the new spinoff Wild World of Politics. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @LarrySchweikart and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp, is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE