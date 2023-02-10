For nearly two years, Dr. Pierre Kory has been trying to tell the United States and the world that Ivermectin is highly effective in preventing COVID-19. On January 5, following the release of “the 16th positive, statistically significant trial” reinforcing the effectiveness of the affordable drug, Kory reiterated that same message. Indeed, the latest study proving Ivermectin’s effectiveness was a gold-standard randomized clinical trial (RCT) conducted by MedinCell.

The study, conducted on 399 patients, met its primary efficacy endpoint with a reduction of 75 percent of COVID-19 infection in the group treated with daily oral administration of Ivermectin compared to the placebo group. All participants were unvaccinated adults and had been exposed to the virus within five days of screening after documented close contact with a person who had a PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. After administering Ivermectin for 28 days, the drug showed acceptable safety and tolerability with zero unforeseen safety signals.

The “A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Ivermectin in COVID-19 Prevention” clinical trial, called SAIVE (NCT 05305560), is a Phase 2, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin tablets taken orally for 28 days under the oversight of a U.S.-based independent Data Monitoring Committee. The study was conducted in Bulgaria between March and November 2022. Participants were given 200 microgram/kg on Day 1, then 100 microgram/kg from Day 2 to Day 28. Speaking of the encouraging results, Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell, remarked:

“The SAIVE study provides encouraging data demonstrating efficacy and safety of Ivermectin in prevention of Covid-19 infection in a post-exposure situation. It supports the development of a long-acting injectable. Such a long-acting injectable would provide a complementary tool against COVID-19. Several candidate formulations of Ivermectin are ready for clinical batch manufacturing to start regulatory preclinical and clinical development. We will be reviewing the strategy for this asset based on this top line result and the upcoming comprehensive analysis of the study.”

The undeniably positive trial results for Ivermectin, with no unexpected side effects, should have quickly caught the attention of the FDA, CDC, WHO, and others as significantly as it did Dr. Kory. Especially given the high standards of the trial—it was a parallel-group, double-blinded, randomized, and placebo-controlled trial with little that could be done to improve the rigor of the design. Add that to the fact Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize winner and one of the safest drugs known. In 2017, the Journal of Antibiotics wrote, “Few, if any, other drugs can rival Ivermectin for its beneficial impact on human health and welfare.”

But, of course, the reason the Pfizer-controlled mainstream media—who deviously dismissed Ivermectin as horse paste—has ignored this outstanding Ivermectin RCT is glaringly apparent. If a safe and effective drug had previously existed to treat COVID-19, it would have been impossible to authorize the EUA for vaccines, which established the global platform needed to test and tweak the experimental mRNA injections. Unfortunately, that is the reality of the battle at hand.



Meanwhile, even though MedinCell’s confirmation of Ivermectin as a safe and effective treatment against COVID-19 is incredible and the trial results are gold, its future plans for an injectable Ivermectin are questionable. As MedinCell CEO Douat remarked, the pharmaceutical technology company hopes to use its proprietary BEPO technology to produce a single injection of a long-acting formulation of Ivermectin. While the move will undoubtedly be hugely profitable for MedinCell, its proprietary BEPO® delivery system uses a combination of a diblock (DB) and a triblock (TB) polyethylene glycol-polyester copolymer. Off the bat, that part sets the sirens off.

At first glance, the novel BEPO® sure sounds akin to the devastating lipid nanoparticle delivery system used in the experimental mRNA COVID-19 injections, and surely isn’t essential in safely delivering Ivermectin—an affordable drug that has been on the WHO’s list of “essential medicines” since 1987. Reinforcing concerns over MedinCell’s new BEPO® technology, on November 30, 2022, the company announced that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation had given an additional $4 million (on top of up to $22.5 million previously funded) for the subsequent development steps of MedinCell’s 6-month active injectable bioresorbable subcutaneous contraceptive, based on BEPO® technology.

Currently, MedinCell is preparing for the first clinical trial of its investigational Gates-funded injectable, long-lasting contraceptive, of which it owns all marketing rights worldwide, including in the U.S. Not the best news, but it doesn’t negate the RCT results. Recognizing that Ivermectin does not need to be formulated into a profitable injectable, oral Ivermectin is readily available, extremely affordable, and, thanks to MedinCell’s recent RCT, proven to be a safe and effective treatment against COVID-19. Once and for all, it is time for the pleas of Dr. Kory and the other experts successfully using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 to be heard.

