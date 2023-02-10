Today is a super busy show. We start with a recap of some of the work UncoverDC has published this week- we have been on fire! The piece about the FBI targeting Catholics forced a response from the FBI, and there’s a lot more there too. We then move on to covering some of the MANY hearings that happened this week and close with a scary video from the WEF about monitoring your brain waves… Don’t miss today’s show!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links We Discussed:

A culmination of UDC work: https://twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/1623874990666817536?s=20&t=TdAEoTLp5l9lpscYJGfB5w

The FBI is forced to respond: https://twitter.com/Tyler2ONeil/status/1623756937287421958/photo/1

A whistleblower speaks out on the castration of our kids: https://www.thefp.com/p/i-thought-i-was-saving-trans-kids

Matt Walsh takes on TN: https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1623474033797877764?s=20&t=OHalui9bIpTMTD1UgQllRw

Mace takes it home: https://twitter.com/RepNancyMace/status/1623374516855443475?s=20&t=nUo7oi-rYonmG65naqdAjg

The WEF is gross: https://twitter.com/Resist_05/status/1619487320901832704?s=20&t=LQD9E3kHEDWOoBl_05P10A