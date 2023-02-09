The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

I N POLITICAL NEWS

1) You’ll notice I have almost nothing to say about the so-called State of the Union because the rantings of a demented pervert with the brain capacity of a Rutabaga really doesn’t qualify as news.

–Here are just a few of the lies from this snot-toilet.

2) Told ya right here on uncoverdc.com when it happened: the Patriot Day protests (J6) had a massive effect on the psyche of the squidpickles.

-Now a new memoir confirms: Botoxic had a “total nuclear meltdown . . .” shrieking about “rioters taking selfies” and whining that “geriatric” congressional leaders (including herself) cowered like “frightened children.”

3) It must be official now because the official leftist’s leftist, Seymour Hersh, says the U.S. bombed the Nord Stream gas pipeline after months of planning by Rutabaga’s team.

4) Just brilliant. An Illinois House bill would force grocers and gas station owners in Benghazi-by-the-Lake to hire armed guards—rather than properly enforce the laws, so they don’t have to. (i.e., transfer the cost of policing to the private sector—but don’t let one of these guards actually shoot anyone!)

5) One by one, major Christian leaders have crumbled under woke homosexual/transoidism. Andy Stanley is the latest heretic.

6) Denver is America’s new crime capital. Benghazi-by-the-Lake vows to reclaim its mantle soon.

7) Well, of course, they did. Pennsylvania DemoKKKrats took back state House control with three special election wins.

8) So this Alabama jihadi bride who was stripped of her U.S. citizenship because she called for whackadoodle Islamic nutjobs to kill Americans . . . now pleads to be let back in because she’s afraid of . . . wait for it . . . ISIS.

9) A glamorous Miami real estate influencer has been arrested on fed charges of using $381,000 from a China Virus relief fund on a Bentley and cosmetic surgery.

-Cosmetic surgery def worked.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

10) The IRS is going after tips as Rutabaga promises he won’t tax the middle class more.

11) Boeing plans to cut 2,000 HR and finance jobs. They could probably cut the entire HR department, save for one dude handling the medical claims.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

12) Yikes. They can’t be happy about this. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, a major leftie, says at the UN Security Council that the Uke invasion was “not unprovoked.” Nice double negative meaning the Ukes provoked the invasion.

13) The Saudis flipped the bird to Rutabaga by increasing a U.S. citizen’s sentence to 19 years for tweeting. Guess the Demented Pervert had no terrorists to exchange for the guy.

14) Germany throwing in the towel on the Ukes.

15) The ChiComs’ secret spy balloon base is on a remote and heavily militarized island. Word is some of the security looks like this.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

16) At NBC and MSNBC, staffers are threatening to walk out over layoffs.

-Does anyone else see the irony in this?

17) Meanwhile, over at ABC news, which was described as “horned up,” it seems like “everybody was sleeping around.”

18) Straight out of “Idiocracy”: a Boston task force appointed two 11th graders and a BLM-supporting college student to determine how much money to pay the “black community.”

19) Former porn star Ron Jeremy has avoided trial on 30 sexual assaults as he is deemed mentally unfit and was sent to a mental hospital with a dementia diagnosis.

So literally he _____ his own brains out?

20) An American couple were hit with an $860 tab for two mojitos, four crab legs and a salad at the notorious Mykonos restaurant.

-Doesn’t anyone check prices anymore? That’s like 150 orders of the taco/burrito combo at Del Taco.

21) Christina Applegate, always in our hearts as Kelly Bundy in “Married With Children” was nominated for her performance in “Dead to Me” for the Screen Actors Guild Awards and said it might be her last show due to her battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

22) Steve Kirsch on Connecticut vax death data from Medicare: 1) deaths come slightly later than anticipated (after 30 days); over 65 have fairly even death rate from vax, peaking at a year after the vax; younger people tended to die earlier from the vax.

23) A majority of Italian parents are hesitant about the childhood China Virus vax.

AND FINALLY…

24) File under New Sodom & Gomorrah: “I’m dating an AI chatbot” called “Replika” and it’s “one of the best things that’s happened to me.”

-I suppose the other high points of your life were coming in 14th in a 15-person sushi-eating contest, adopting a rabid weasel, and learning how to play mah-jongg in Las Vegas.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Like what you read and hear from Larry? He doesn’t charge for subscriptions, but you can buy him a coffee here: http://buymeacoffee.com/larrys

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership.

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History, and the new spinoff Wild World of Politics. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @LarrySchweikart and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp, is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE