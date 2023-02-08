The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

I N POLITICAL NEWS

1) The ChiCom balloon story continues to evolve, get weirder, and now includes the claim that previous ChiCom balloons had come across American airspace, but nobody knew.

-As in not the brilliant people at the CIA, or NORAD, or any other agency.

2) There is new military info on the ChiCom balloon that could have carried explosives.

3) While the Rutabaga has NOT briefed the “gang of eight” on the ChiCom balloon scandal, slow walking details.

4) Here is a good thread with excellent numbers on the Twit files.

3/ On the 2020 election: •120 analysts monitored 15 tech platforms

•22 Million tweets labeled “misinformation”

•Entire “misinformation narratives” targeted for platform-wide throttling The EIP claimed every "repeat spreader of election misinformation" was on the right. pic.twitter.com/WCNRlpkUMj — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 28, 2022

5) Hillsdale College has seen a 53% increase in applications. Hillsdale is great for a traditional liberal arts education. But if you want engineering or business, students have to go elsewhere. And right now, those are the most in-demand majors.

6) The 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher “constantly swore at staff, tried to whip them with his belt, and choked another teacher.”

-Somebody needed to wear out this little turdblossom’s bottom.

7) Congressman “Van” Clyburn (who named his daughter after a steak) says that Iowa and New Hampshire don’t “reflect the electorate of the United States of America.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

8) The U.S. trade deficit climbed to $948 billion in 2022. Nothing to see here, folks. The economy is wonderful. Just ask Rutabaga and his urinal hats.

9) The Zoom CEO says he will cut his own $1.1 million salary by 98% as he lays off 1,300 employees. Bravo.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

10) The Bakhmut region is a “meat grinder” for Uke troops, and the expectancy of a Ukrainian “fresher” there is only slightly better than a 1st Lieutenant in a Vietnam hot drop zone—4 hours.

🇷🇺⚔️🇺🇦☠️Ukrainian report form the Bakhmut "meat grinder": According to the journalist sources the life expectancy of a Ukrainian fresher there is just 4 hours. The Ukrainian official doubts, hesitates a few seconds and mumbles his opinion as an excuse. pic.twitter.com/UNPOw5R1EC — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) February 5, 2023

11) A Ukrainian serviceman says that soldiers who arrived in Bakhmut simply ran away because they had nothing to shoot with.

12) Scotland’s gender meltdown. It will hit all of us unless ruthlessly crushed.

13) Rolls Royce has developed a nuke engine that could power quick trips to the Moon and Mars.

-Handy for when you need a Martian pizza, I guess.

14) “Pok-eee-stan” has banned the hard left Wikipedia for being “anti-Islam.” Yes. You read that right.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

15) Kevin Costner is reportedly out as John Dutton in “Yellowstone” after this season that is currently shooting.

-Too bad. He, Beth, and Rip carry that show.

16) John Nantz: “Rush’s mic has been passed like a golden scepter into faltering hands. Some people rise to fill a mantle too grand for their stature. Some people are merely crushed under its weight . . . .”

17) I really didn’t want to even mention Sam Smith’s satanic slag show, but the fact that it was sponsored by Deathcorp, Inc., otherwise known as Pfizer, made it impossible to ignore.

18) Ok, folks, this guy may be able to throw a football, but he is a looney-tune pudgebucket of the first order: Aaron Rodgers says he is going on a “darkness retreat” to mull his future and will spend four days alone getting food delivered through a hole.

-Well, technically, don’t we all get food delivered through a hole?

19) Chelsea Handler will take over the Daily Show. Will she begin with five minutes of a man peeing on her?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

20) Pfizer’s China Virus vax goes into liver cells and is converted to DNA, says this study.

21) A Detroit teenager collapsed and “died suddenly” while playing basketball.

-No one knows the cause of death.

22) Thailand has become the first country to make the Pfizer contract null and void after Princess Bajrakitiyabha ”died suddenly” after her booster vax.

AND FINALLY…

23) So they now have “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” horror flick.

-I dunno. I found all the Winnie the Pooh stories horrific.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

