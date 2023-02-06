In this week’s wrap-up, Kyle shares a personal story about the negative family impact of his cancellation. He goes on to describe a former FBI supervisor’s grievance and Dan Bongino’s rebuttal. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has issued subpoenas in the FBI’s targeting of school board parents as a result of Kyle’s whistleblowing. Kyle provides an update on James Meek and a comparison to Sharyl Attkisson. He wraps up the show describing the bureau’s next public enemy number one: Christians.

