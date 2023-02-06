Chris Gonzales is a former FBI Agent and the founder of Good Tube Kids. Fresh off his interview with Dan Bongino, Chris sits down with Kyle to explain why he penned an exit letter that went viral within the bureau. Kyle and Chris discuss how the FBI needs to be “flushed from the inside out.” Chris explains how executive management uses a toxic concoction of “Protect, Promote, Abandon” to move up their own career ladder. Steve Friend joins the show late for a special edition of Crime and Punishment. Kyle ends the show with a conversation about what finally prompted Chris to leave his bureau career to find another way to serve his fellow man.

