The show is a mix between light-hearted and serious today as we meander through the headlines and take a good amount of time for giggles, too. Houck is NOT GUILTY, some interesting rumor mill on the tragedy in Memphis, an MSNBC anchor attributes her myocarditis AND pericarditis to the COLD, and more on today’s show!

Links We Discussed:

Retail for the win! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFoWB6LLYJ4

Houck is FREE! https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1620150424878870528?s=20&t=ASqkELqA1VyucG4eMg-DBw

Migrants in NY: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11690961/Migrants-LOCKED-NYC-hotel-ordered-head-Brooklyn.html

Memphis PD: https://tennesseestar.com/2023/01/31/memphis-pd-on-claims-tyre-nichols-was-targeted-and-former-officers-charged-with-murder-were-gang-members-there-is-no-evidence-that-indicates-that-either-of-these-claims-are-true/

Playing God with Reincarnation: https://twitter.com/WashTimes/status/1620578795496374272

It had to be the cold: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/msnbc-anchor-hospitalized-with-severe-myocarditis-blames-it-on-the-common-cold-virus/