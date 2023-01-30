For the Monday interview, Kyle sits down with retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Steve Gray. Steve describes what he witnessed on 9/11, why some Agents shouldn’t be carrying a gun, and the worsening politicization he saw during his 20+ year career. You can find Steve’s work at: https://truthsocial.com/@SteveGray

