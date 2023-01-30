Kyle discusses the Criminal Complaint for Robert DeGregoris, aka J6Patriot. He also covers a recent Daily Wire piece about Director Chris Wray’s abuse of the FBI’s G5. The show wraps up with commentary on the indictment of retired FBI SAC Charles McGonigal.

