I N POLITICAL NEWS

1) The answer is yes, almost certainly he did. “Did Hunter Biteme receive classified info on Ukraine from Rutabaga then email top secret info to his business partner Devon Archer?”

-Folks, the depth of Rutabaga/Hunter’s corruption will make Cankles blush.

2) Former origami veep Mike Pence “self-reports” that he found classified docs in his home. Told ya. Once they found them with Rutabaga, they will have to find them everywhere to downplay Biteme’s crimes, so “everybody did it.”

Dork BREAKING: Pence self-reports that he found classified docs in his homehttps://t.co/EoK0EpsONk — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2023

3) Conservatives won a big sweep in Pennington County, South Dakota. Good news, except the overall impact is really tiny.

4) The RNC has confirmed that the presidential candidate in 2024 will not attend the debate because of the flawed presidential commission. (McRomBush is trying to look “conservative.”)

5) You don’t want to know what’s in the Groomer City (SF) reparations proposal.

6) Either the family of Damar Hamlin, the NFL or Hamlin himself is fueling a massive conspiracy theory that he is, in fact, not alive by failing to show his face anywhere.

Why didn't the NFL let us see Damar Hamlin's face? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2023

7) . . . while Hamlin himself supposedly readies to speak publicly.

8) Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ostensibly “running for president,” just ensured his campaign was dead by saying the U.S. should “do everything Ukraine is asking.”

9) A Twit insider said that engineers can access “GodMode” and post from any account and that the company has no control over who logs into it.

10) This is the kind of story that makes people question their faith: five students were killed in a head-on crash on their way home from a Bible college in Wyoming.

11) New Beirut (Seattle) is running out of space for dead bodies because of the fentanyl epidemic.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

12) Enthusiasm is fading for electric vehicles.

-Gee, I can’t imagine why.

13) Tesla to build an electric semi-truck plant in Nevada. Kids, here is your math problem for the day: if a pickup-sized hummer takes five days to fully charge, then how long will an 18-wheeler take?

14) A record number of people are now spending more than 30% of their income on rent.

15) The Richmond Fed outlook is -11, Philly Fed down to -8.9, NY Empire state down to -32.9 . . . but hey, Rutabaga is doing a great job on that “white nationalism,” right?

16) Despite headlines, so far, only about 15,000 people total have been laid off in Silicon Valley.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

17) New peak rates of charging electric cars make them more expensive than petrol.

18) The Ukes are starting to panic about criticisms of their corruption, purging top officials in the “biggest shakeup of the war.”

19) You have to go to Asia to get real reporting, but the truth is that Ukraine is “closer than ever” to losing the war.

20) Hmmm. Japan has the highest fertility rate in East Asia, above Hong Kong, Macau, China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

A reminder that Japan, the poster child for demographic issues, now has the highest fertility rate in developed East Asia, above Hong Kong or Macau, China, South Korea or Taiwan. (Data from the Population Reference Bureau) pic.twitter.com/tqjRdBkipF — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) January 17, 2023

21) As a result of this and other factors, Japan has changed a lot, including allowing more and easier immigration.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

22) A long shot, but “Top Gun: Maverick” at least got a Best Picture Nomination from the Academy Awards. (Last year’s soar in viewers actually occurred after “the Slap.”)

23) Here is a discussion of the Ben Shapiro/Stephen Crowder blowup. Robert Barnes is right that Daily Wire backers are not interested in independent/conservative films.

24) Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog for $200 million.

25) A Madonna biopic has been scrapped. Despite some reports that Julia Garner was to play her, suspicious are they could not find a dead actress for the role.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) The FAA has changed its heart test, creating concerns about pilot health.

27) Service members fired for refusing the China Virus vax are being forced to repay recruitment bonuses of up to $7,000.

28) Leftist rag The Nation shows how Dr. Fallacy tried to hide the China Virus leak.

29) Steve Kirsch, quoting virologist Byram Bridle: “No evidence of any vax benefit.

AND FINALLY…

30) Scientists say beetroot juice “significantly increases muscle force” during exercise.

-That’s all right. My special regimen of Bill’s Donuts and Los Dos Molinos tamales seems to be working well.

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp, is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE