I N POLITICAL NEWS

1) The DOJ is being dragged kicking and screaming into searching more locations for Rutabaga’s classified docs.

-Psst. Department of INJustice: try Hunter Biteme’s residences.

2) Now they are trying the “oh, it’s all been done before,” as Cankles is said to have gone far beyond either Rutabaga or President Trump in mishandling classified docs.

3) The White House and the DOINjustice worked together to conceal the Rutabaga’s classified documents scandal.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya!

4)Rep. James Comer of Kentucky says the “evidence is everywhere” of Rutabaga’s wrongdoing and it’s like “Tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm.”

5) Maybe sensing trouble? Rutabaga’s “brain,” Ron Klain has resigned, to be replaced by the China Virus response coordinator Jeff Zients. Cuz, you know, he did such a great job on the China Virus.

6) The peaceful and tranquil Benghazi-by-the-Lake had a mere 30 shot, seven killed over the quiet weekend.

7) Speaking of that lovely burb, a Benghazi-by-the-Lake resident, arrested 32 times since 2014, was involved in a “firefight” with a concealed carry holder on a CTA train.

8) A new study shows plain old aspirin is as effective as Heparin, a blood thinner.

9) A Nevada school district has been sued after a 15-year-old girl was asked to read a sexy lesbian monologue in class.

10) Good time story of the day: The homosexual couple who pimped out their kids are getting “jail justice.”

11) “Jefferson’s Bible” was a fraud: he never purported what he published as a “bible,” nor did he use the term. He extracted a number of moral principles from Jesus that he wrote in a new book called The Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth. He also brought in Aristides, Cato, Plato, and others.

12) The institutional “hostage crisis.” Can it be defeated?

13) In a similar vein, why are large and highly effective organizations inclined to tyranny?

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) Ten months of decline, and the mortgage rate has risen to 6.47%.

15) Spotify becomes the latest big tech company to announce job cuts.

16) Employers dropping college degree requirements: “We have been using education as a proxy.”

17) Subprime Auto-Loan Delinquencies have risen back to 2019 levels.

18) Federal data shows that Minneapolis-St. Paul’s light rail is the most dangerous in America.

19) The end of the “Second Tech Boom” has played out with a new wave of layoffs, and may not be over yet.

20) Wind power went negative in Saskatchewan

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

21) This is reassuring: the Ukes are storing American-supplied weapons at nuke stations.

22) Germany will join the Mediterranean hydrogen pipeline project.

-Yep. Anything but good old reliable gasoline and coal.

23) A priest has described a “Horrifying” new attack on Catholics in Nigeria that left 11 dead.

-This would be TheReligionOfPeace®.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

24) The single most successful indie-funded film project in history, “The Chosen,” will release its season 3 finale in theaters as fans crash the website in a rush for tickets.

25) Pamela Anderson in a new book claims Tim Allen flashed her.

26) Tucker Carlson now the only national media figure leading a fight against the Deep State.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

27) Cyclist Kris Yip “dies suddenly” at 47.

28) India did not allow in the Pfizer vax because of numerous reasons, including no local testing and they wouldn’t give immunity.

29) At last, some of the vaxiopathic apologist mags are questioning the China Virus.

30) Steve Kirsh shows what liars the BBC were about the China Virus.

AND FINALLY…

31) Boris Johnson says the Ukes need hundreds of tanks and that the Germans, Poles, and U.S. should be sending them. “Where else do they need them? Tennessee?”

-Well, now that you mention it, The Grand Ole’ Opry is a pretty vital site to world culture.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

