1) From “Newsweak”: Climate activism is about a bored bourgeoisie.

2) Good news story of the day, as Nothing But Communists and MSNBC networks lay off 75 staffers.

-Thank you, sir. May I have another?

3) Environmental weenies and conservatives have joined forces in opposing New Jersey wind farms that are killing whales.

4) One of the stupidest women on the planet, Sheila Jackson Lee, introduced a House bill to criminalize a “conspiracy to commit white supremacy,” including criticism of non-white influences.

-This squidbrain needs to be shown the retirement home.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has introduced a House Bill to criminalize “conspiracy to commit white supremacy,” which includes any criticism of non-white people that influences (such as something published or said online) someone who commits a hate crime. https://t.co/QD93bVJmA9 pic.twitter.com/ROwLtvYIha — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 15, 2023

5) Abortions in Texas plummeted nearly 99% after the Dobbs ruling (i.e., 50,000 lives).

6) Six minutes of daily high-intensity exercise could delay the onset of Alzheimer’s.

-I usually plan to exercise, but forget.

7) Immunotherapy, rather than surgery, is now recommended for colon cancer as the first treatment.

8) This pollster says the Dobbs decision was a “generational moment” for young women.

9) 55% of transoid “women” who have the “takeadicfromme” surgery are in so much pain they need medical care years later, and 1/3 struggle to use the toilet.

-That’s cuz, you know, YOU’RE MEN.

10) The Swiss-cheese-brained Rutabaga claimed he attended a black church every morning—but no one remembers him there.

11) No other way to say it. A statue to commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr., called “Embrace,” looks like a penis.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

12) Polarization over the collapsing economies is “eating” the developed world, with confidence at an all-time low in 24 of 28 countries and in the developing nations with slow-growth economies—Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico—the largest trust gaps between government and business exist.

13) Niiiice. Wyoming to ban sales of new electric vehicles by 2035 to ensure the stability of its oil industry.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

14) Illegal migrants to Europe increased by 64% in 2022, mostly Islamic men from Syria, Afghanistan, and Tunisia. I’m sure they are all European patriots.

15) Oxfam says that the richest 1% of the people in the world amassed 2/3s of new wealth created in the last two years and calls for . . . wait for it . . . a “windfall profits tax” on food companies. Yeah, the food companies are the Kerrys, the Botoxics, the Yertles, and the Soroses. Suuuuure.

16) Russia’s exports of wheat and corn have been as if there were no war.

Russia sold 10% less fertilizer but made 70% more in sales last year

Russia’s exports of wheat and corn have been as if there was no war

– S.L. Kanthan pic.twitter.com/gSLArJVzOb — Reggie Meezer (@ReggieMeezer) January 16, 2023

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

17) The incredibly beautiful Gina Lollobrigida is dead at 95.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

18) Now, evidence of serious adverse effects in HPV vaxxes.

19) Japan’s experts are “baffled” by high China Virus death rates despite high rates of vaxxes.

20) It turns out we massively overcounted China Virus deaths and hospitalizations.

-“We?” Like CDC.

21) A 25-year-old doctor of pharmacy who ran multiple vax clinics . . . “dies suddenly.”

22) Dr. Peter McCullough on the “Circulating Spike Protein that Evades Antibodies,” or why didn’t everybody who was vaxxed die immediately?

AND FINALLY…

23) 7/11 stores are blasting classical music to deter the homeless because the vagrants “find opera annoying.”

-They ain’t the only ones.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

