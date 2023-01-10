The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Sasshole, Senator Ben Sasse, the pretend conservative, thankfully resigned on Sunday, to likely be replaced by Pete Ricketts.

2) Already, the Republicans’ stand against McCarthy is paying dividends: House Freedom Caucus member Mark Green won the race to be Homeland Security Committee Chairman, defeating Cap’n Ron Cringeshaw. Also, Mike Rogers, who lunged at Matt Gaetz, has announced he would step down from the House Steering Committee.

BIG DEALS.

3) Techno Fog on investigating the investigators.

4) The internet “rage” is the result of creatives in permanent gigs who want more and think the victors in the internet age are not worthy.

-Get used to it.

5) A summary of how the Deep State took over social media.

-T’weren’t hard.

6) The absence of intellectually curious doctors and physicians who would not challenge the China Virus vaxiology, leads to an even more skeptical public when it comes to overall science.

-COMMENT: I think this is why you are seeing numerous “good news” stories out of the medical community today—trying desperately to reclaim their once-esteemed position. It’s gonna take decades to do that. While it’s not like virginity—permanently lost—it’s close.

7) New Kabul (NYC) just gets more habitable every day, right? More than 2,000 nurses go on strike across two New Kabul hospitals.

8) Speaking of New Kabul, a Brink’s armored car was robbed of $300,000 in a bank money drop.

9) Journalist Paul Sperry apparently has a lot more to unload on Schiffty, the Human Lemur, who attempted to silence him.

10) Border pressures have migrated north as Venezuelans head for Denver.

-Good. On average, Venezuelans are fleeing socialism. Maybe they can fix socialist New Leningrad (Denver).

11) A federal judge has upheld a West Virginia law preventing boys from competing in girls’ sports.

Federal Judge Upholds West Virginia Law Preventing Boys from Competing in Girls' Sportshttps://t.co/P2wnc2XLJn — ArizonaSunTimes (@ArizonaSunTimes) January 9, 2023

12) The Hoax News media has basically confessed that “Muh Russia” was a hoax, as we all knew.

13) Classified—get it?—classified documents from Rutabaga’s time as vice president were discovered last fall in a private office.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar says the Fed will restart QE spending this summer.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

15) Former Brazilian Pres Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized in Florida with abdominal pain.

-Pray for this patriot.

BREAKING: Former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized in Florida with 'abdominal pain'https://t.co/Vte1jfE5us — Jack Posobiec 💎 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2023

16) The Swiss National Bank has reported $143 billion in losses, its largest ever, most from holdings in foreign currencies.

IN ENTERTAINMENT

17) Green Screen Zelensky to deliver a special “message of peace” at the 2023 Golden Globes. Cuz, you know, he knows show biz pretty well.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

18) Age-stratified UK data shows that higher deaths are associated with the China Virus vax.

-Whoops.

19) This article ran earlier, but lawyer Robert Barnes argues it is a “trap” to make DoD responsible for the vaxxes because it will let Pfizer and the rest of Big Pharma off the hook.

20) China’s deadly lies about the China Virus: if it spreads, thank the bunglers at the CDC—and the commies running the damned country.

AND FINALLY…

21) And finally, singer Rod Stewart admitted that he took cocaine anally to protect his singing voice, buying cold capsules, emptying them, and filling them with coke so he could insert up his butt to be absorbed.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

