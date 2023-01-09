Today we are joined by author and journalist Lee Smith for the first half of the show! You may remember Lee because he authored both “The Plot Against the President” and “The Permanent Coup.” The trio talks at length about his new column in Tablet, “How the FBI Hacked Twitter,” and discusses where things are looking for the next few years. Then, Frank and Beanz move into a new staple on the show, the Citizen Free Press headline roundup!

Don’t miss today, as it’s really informative and action-packed.

Links We Discussed:

Lee’s column: https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/how-the-fbi-hacked-twitter-lee-smith

The Plot Against the President: https://www.amazon.com/Plot-Against-President-Donald-Trump/dp/B08NF32FMB/ref=asc_df_B08NF32FMB/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=533457185749&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=4833530178058465860&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9010590&hvtargid=pla-1188524413916&psc=1

The Permanent Coup: https://www.amazon.com/Permanent-Coup-Domestic-Targeted-President/dp/1546059555/ref=sr_1_1?crid=22RJGLD8OVT0P&keywords=The+Permanent+Coup&qid=1673275407&s=movies-tv&sprefix=the+permanent+coup%2Cmovies-tv%2C88&sr=1-1

