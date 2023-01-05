The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Judicial Watch won a major settlement with New Kabul (NYC) on a voter registration cleanup involving almost half-a-million names.

2) Schiffty the Human Lemur asked Twit to censor journalist Paul Sperry who revealed an impeachment “Whistleblower.”

3) Pennsylvania DemoKKKrats were upended when the speaker flipped to Independent.

4) After the sixth vote, there was still no Speaker. Captured audio revealed that Occasional Cortex told Matt Gaetz that the DemoKKKrats would not vote to bail out McCarthy.

5) Mary Peltola announced the departure of three key members of her D.C. staff ditching the bipartisan tone that she used to win her seat in Alaska.

Shocked, shocked, I tell ya.

6) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has called for a signature audit of the 2020 election results.

7) Kollyfornia’s ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

8) The Fed is warning about cryptos’ crash and contagion.

9) Mortgage application volume finished the year at a 26-year low.

10) Joel Kotkin: the collapse of the progressive economy.

-“Socialism is fine until you run out of other peoples’ money.”

11) David Blackmon: 2023 looking to be a tough year for electric vehicles.

12) “Quiet hiring” will dominate the U.S. in 2023.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

13) Green Screen Zelensky announced Ukraine will join the World Economic Forum and get loans from BlackRock. Oh yeah, the Ukes are the good guys here. Surrrrreeeee.

14) WEF chairman Klaus Schwab has declared China, “a model for many nations.” Yeah, like Nazi Germany, Mussolini’s Italy, and the Tolly-ban’s Afghanistan.

15) Jordan Peterson has been instructed by the Ontario College of Psychologists to submit to mandatory social-media communication training for criticizing Turd-O, the Canadian Stooge-in-Ministership.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

16) Paramount has been sued for child abuse over underage nudity in the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet.”

17) Ezra Miller, the alleged criminal, has been retained as the “Flash” in the Warner Bros. series, as director James Gunn keeps the groomer. Too gross.

18) CNN lost a third of its primetime viewers in 2022, an election year.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

19) Healthcare employees have complained that the CDC absolutely did threaten them for prescribing Ivermectin.

20) New evidence suggests that the mRNA vaxxes injure the heart in all recipients and cause myocarditis in 1 in 21.

21) Evidence that the China Virus was spreading around the world in late 2019.

22) The China Virus vaxes have erased 25 years of health gains.

AND FINALLY…

23) In an “absolute miracle,” four people survived when a Tesla went off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in Kollyfornia, plunging hundreds of feet down and landing on the beach.

-Dunno. I think the “absolute miracle” would be if the lithium murder battery survived as well.

