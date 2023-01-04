The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) In a shocking scene, Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, suffered a heart attack after a routine tackle in the game Monday night with the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was postponed by the decision of the teams, not the NFL. All NFL players, except Hamlin’s Bills teammate, Cole Beasley, are vaxxed.

-This terrifying scene was straight out of “Died Suddenly” and had to be resuscitated twice but is “trending in a positive way.”.

2) Media-ite goes nuts because John Stockton claimed “thousands” of pro athletes may have died from the China Virus vax. Actually, he said “hundreds,” but likely true in either case.

3) The House has adjourned for the day with no speaker after Kevin McCarthy lost three votes. Good. Enough of the establishment hacks.

4) Speaking of House Spoogies, Cap’n Ron Cringeshaw says anti-McCarthy congressmen are “enemies now.”

5) Niiiiice. Now a DemoKKKrat governor is bussing illegals to New Kabul (i.e., Jared Polis of Colorado)

6) Liz Clusterbomb Cheney has thankfully exited Congress millions of dollars richer after a mere six years.

7) A Kollyfornia school board banned Communist Racist Theory just minutes after being sworn in.

8) These are Darwin Award finalists. Two men charged in Washington state power station attacks, causing $3 million in damages, were trying to steal a . . . Cash register.

9) Governor Ron DeSantis calls Florida a “refuge of sanity” and “citadel of freedom” in a manifesto taking on D.C. and the woke mob.

-Good. Now tell us why we are spending money in Ukraine.

10) A judge has approved the Archdiocese of Santa Fe settlement of $121 million in clergy abuse cases.

-Ah, poor writing there—that’s the headline. The clergy was not abused. Children were abused BY the clergy.

11) Disparities in advanced math and science skill are now shown to begin by kindergarten. So Head Start doesn’t work?

12) The United Methodist split has grown as Georgia’s conference has blocked conservative churches from exiting.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) The tech industry has been laying off employees at the fastest pace since the pandemic: 150,000 in 2022.

14) General Dynamics/Electric Boat has been awarded $5.1 billion by the Navy for the Columbia Class submarines. No one builds subs better than EB.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

15) China threatens retaliation over the West’s travel restrictions, despite a 25% China Virus infection rate in some cities.

-Gee, maybe a little natural immunity now, instead of lockdown vulnerability, would be a good thing.

16) Germany’s finance minister has called for lifting the ban on fracking. Oh? Getting a little cold there in Hunland?

17) More than 27,000 people have been killed by euthanasia in Belgium.

18) Jordan plans to build a Biblical site where Jesus was baptized.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

19) A top insurance analyst says that there is a 15% higher mortality rate in 2022 than in 2021 (“the slope goes the wrong way”).

20) A popular water polo coach has died suddenly at age 28.

-Need we ask?

And finally…

21) And finally, a treasure map claiming to show where the Nazis hid their loot during World War II will go on public view for the first time.

-I bet this guy knows.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

