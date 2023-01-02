On Thursday, December 29, Resident Joe Biden closed out 2022 by discovering a pen in his signing hand and approving a massive “omnibus bill,” the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023. With a $1.7T spending spree by the fairly-elected, popularly supported representatives of the people and their states [#sarcasm], Congress ended 2022 with an ass-kicking to both living and unborn tax slaves.

The final vote on the compromise bill passed the House of Representatives on 12/23. The House voted 225 to 201 in favor of the taxpayer ass-kick, following their sworn duty as representatives of the people [#sarcasm]. The noble elites observed D.C. sporting rules by remaining loyal to their teams. Team Blue voted 216 in favor vs. 1 against, while Team Red logged 9 in favor vs. 200 against.

You could look up how “your” Representative in the People’s House voted, but just knowing their tee-shirt color is a reasonably reliable indicator. There are only ten exceptions in the 426 total “yea” and “nay” votes where team player orders were violated. You can check your state in the handy Roll Call page, narrowing the list by state and team. For example, in my state of Florida, all 16 Red Team players voted “nay,” and all 9 Blue Team players voted “yea.” In most states, there is no such thing as an independent voting Representative; not everyone lives in Thomas Massie’s Kentucky district. Your state’s results may vary, but not enough to make the slightest bit of difference.

The Senate voted in favor of the taxpayer ass-kick by 68 to 29, in sworn duty to their role as representatives of the states [#sarcasm]. You can find the two for your state in the Senate’s Roll Call here. These votes are also mostly along red vs. blue shirt lines, though not quite as stark as the House. Every one of the 29 votes against the bill came from Red Team members, and every Blue Team member voted in favor.

There were 17 Red Team votes in the Senate for the bill; 37% of the red shirts want to spend $1.7T. Looking through the 17 “yea” in favor of another taxpayer ass-kicking is no surprise, given the $54B in funding for the proxy war in Ukraine and the biggest-ever NDAA funding for continued Pentagon wars. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was a “yea,” of course, but we have Rand Paul (R-KY) with his “nay” negating Mitch’s vote. Among the rest of the Red Team approval votes in the Senate, we find the typical cast of characters, such as Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME; ever heard of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works?). The lonely so-called “independent” vote from Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was, of course, a “yea,” given his version of “independence” is stealing and spending as much other people’s money as humanly possible.

“Omnibus bill” is a political term that loosely translates as “financial gang rape.” The 4,155-page appropriations package that no one read before voting on includes critically important federal funding, such as $3M for the LGBTQ+ Museum in NYC. Massive handouts are included, of course, in continued unconstitutional funding of welfare and a dozen or so ongoing wars with the most enormous NDAA military budget in U.S. history.

To pay for the House of Representatives spending $1.7T it doesn’t have and won’t get in 2023 from taxpayers; the Federal Reserve is expected to continue its primary mission of destroying the value of the U.S. dollar for the short-term benefit of the financial scheme’s insider elites. Assume in 2023 that the dollar will continue the 109-year asymptotic approach to zero value started in 1913 with Woodrow Wilson’s signing of the Federal Reserve Act. Assume eggs will cost more dollars in a year. Gold and BTC, anyone?

Welcome to 2023, taxpayers. Watch your ass when Congress is in session.