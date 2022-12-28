We hope you all had a great Christmas! The show comes in hot with a discussion about the start of the COVID files dropped on Twitter. We explain why all of this is overtly political in nature and can’t be cast aside as just mere “transparency.” We then move into an analysis of the Lake decision, why the judge was wrong, and what could happen on appeal. Then it’s some discussion about feminism, listening to a politician lie (surprise), and we end with a very short synopsis of the ongoing saga of the case of the Vault 7 “leaker.” Don’t miss this busy Wednesday podcast!

