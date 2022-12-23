Now it’s Prime Time

Openly stating the CIA was involved in the assassination of President Kennedy is now mainstream news. Tucker Carlson summarized the U.S. government’s official position on the assassination of John F. Kennedy as a “lone gunman murders the president of the United States, and then less than 48 hours later, that lone gunman is himself murdered by another lone gunman”.

That’s quite a coincidence.

Tucker reported on prime-time TV news a response to the question of CIA involvement from an undisclosed source knowledgeable of the records remaining classified today. The source reportedly replied, “The answer is yes. I believe they were involved”.

The CIA’s track record does not help the CIA’s case of not being involved in murdering a president. Of course, the CIA would kill other people’s presidents—they have tried, according to the CIA. The question is only if the CIA would kill a U.S. president. Or maybe the question is only if they would kill a U.S. president today.

Assassination and Official Story

President Kennedy was murdered on November 22, 1963, at 12:30 pm in Dallas, TX, while riding in an open-top car in a motorcade. Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippet was shot and killed 45 minutes later. Former U.S. Marine Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested 70 minutes after the President was killed, then charged with the murder of both Kennedy and Tippit. Two days later, at 11:21 am on November 24, in the basement of the Dallas Police Headquarters, Oswald was shot and killed by nightclub owner Jack Ruby. After the investigation, the Warren Commission reported that both Oswald and Ruby had acted entirely alone and “found no evidence of conspiracy, subversion, or disloyalty to the U.S. Government by any Federal, State, or local official.”

My Summary

The government says that an insane lone gunman, a U.S. Marine marksman unconnected with anyone privately or with any foreign or domestic government, shot and killed the president. The president was being driven in an open-top convertible directly past the building the insane lone gunman worked at, while the gunman was in a perfect sniper spot high up in the building, and no one else was on his floor. With a bolt action rifle from 266 feet, the insane lone gunman fired three shots in about six seconds, two of which hit the president’s neck and head in the moving car. 45 minutes later, the insane lone gunman was walking down a residential street, approached, talked to, and then killed a local cop/Army veteran. Killing the cop while in hiding led to the government quickly finding the insane lone gunman, so that one hour after shooting the president from a hidden position, the government had the insane lone gunman in custody. Two days later, a crazy lone gunman, unconnected with anybody privately or in any government, foreign or domestic, shot and killed the insane lone gunman while inside the basement of the Dallas Police Headquarters. Both the president and his killer were pronounced dead in the same hospital.

The CIA had the insane lone gunman/Marine marksman on a list and was watching him, knew he had gone to the Soviet Union but had no idea he was going to kill anyone. The government has released 5 million pages of documents on the assassination as of December 2022, none of which show any involvement by anyone in the government. The CIA has thousands more assassination-related classified documents it still refuses to release 59 years later after everyone involved is dead and 30 years after a Congressional mandate to release everything. President George H. W. Bush is a former CIA Director, but he never knew anything about any CIA involvement.

Pardon my skepticism.

A Scenario

If a guy was killed by lightning, most people would be horrified by the extraordinarily rare deadly event. If an hour later, a nearby cop was also killed by lightning, most people would not want to go outside for a while. If two days later, the guy’s wife was also killed by lightning, many people would pause to consider how that could randomly happen.

If the guy killed by lightning was known to the CIA, was a Marine, was a clerk in a school book depository who had recently taken a trip to Soviet Moscow at the height of the Cold War and stayed in a five-star hotel, and the CIA had many thousands of documents on the lightning strikes that killed him, his wife, and the cop (many of which the CIA refused to release 59 years later even with a Congressional mandate to release everything), I would wonder if the government had a lightning machine. I’d be checking other lightning deaths of prominent figures. There would be a whole industry producing books and documentaries on lightning strikes killing people who knew stuff the government doesn’t want us to know about. I would be wondering why the CIA refuses to talk about lightning strikes.

Undisclosed Source: “Yes”

Tucker Carlson’s show contacted an insider who stated he had access to unreleased classified documents on the assassination. The undisclosed source reportedly responded to the question about CIA involvement in the Kennedy assassination with: “The answer is yes. I believe they were involved.”

The source may be taking the reasonable position of not wanting to get shot. Or, in today’s America, perhaps he prefers that he didn’t commit suicide in prison (best wishes to journalist Julian Assange).

The Warren Commission

The Warren Commission investigated and issued its 888-page assassination report in 1964. The commission reported finding no fault in any government component or person and made a few recommendations on presidential security in Chapter 1, Summary and Conclusions”.

Chapter 1, page 26, “recommends that the Secret Service completely overhaul its facilities devoted to advance detection of potential threats against the President.” They blame someone else and call for a more money approach. May I suggest an inexpensive solution to the Secret Service that may save a future President Kennedy? Buy two burner phones and give one to a buddy in the CIA, so you guys know what the CIA is up to.

But the Secret Service today doesn’t have to worry about another Kennedy in the White House. President Kennedy stopped a potential war. Jack couldn’t win the Republican primary in 2024, and he would be laughed out of a National Democrat Party meeting for not being socialist enough and thinking more than eight ongoing wars might not be a good idea. Today JFK would probably be speaking at Mises Institute events opposing the 2023 $858B NDAA and appearing as a guest on the Scott Horton Show talking about ending the war in Ukraine before it goes nuclear. Maybe he would be talking about moving from Cape Cod to Texas and Texit as the only workable solution to DC.

The Warren Commission recommended that the “President’s physician always accompany him during his travels and occupy a position near the President where he can be immediately available in case of an emergency.” The doctor better be good enough to fix a rifle’s shot through the head in the back seat of a fast-moving convertible.

Thanks for the nearby physician recommendation, Mr. Warren, but I don’t think that would have saved Kennedy. The military physician on duty that day at the nearby Texas base was a Vietnam War draftee named Dr. Ron Paul. Perhaps you have heard of him—he is a reputable doctor I would trust. If the Warren Commission’s “fix” was already in place and Dr. Paul was in the car, I don’t believe he could have saved Jack.

The bottom line from the Warren Commission Report is: “In its entire investigation, the Commission has found no evidence of conspiracy, subversion, or disloyalty to the U.S. Government by any Federal, State, or local official.”

One thing we did get out of this was the phrase “conspiracy theory.” It was created by the highly-skilled psyops guys at the CIA to squash ideas, research, and discussions the government doesn’t want floating about in public, first used on Americans in the news reports of the Warren Commission.

I would summarize the Warren Commission’s investigation results as “nothing to see here folks, move along, move along.” See Chapter 1 in the report on pages 25-27 for details.

What the Government Has Disclosed

Congress passed the “President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992”, requiring the release of all government documents by 2017. More than 5 million pages of assassination-related records have been released so far, including 13,173 more documents in December 2022.

Five million pages—but not all. The CIA has not yet released thousands of documents on the Kennedy assassination 59 years later. Why?

Tucker Carlson said, “It’s clearly not to protect any person—they are all dead. It’s to protect an institution… The people who knew include every Director of the CIA.”

Those who know what happened would then include Mike Pompeo, John Brennan, Gen. David Petraeus, Leon Panetta, Robert Gates, Adm. Turner, and George H. W. Bush. I’d bet they all know more than we do about the CIA’s involvement in 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

Conclusion

Don’t expect Washington D.C. to uncover Washington D.C.