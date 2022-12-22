The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The thoroughly wicked DHS has placed a gag order on migrant apprehension numbers at the border. (Cuz there ain’t any).

2) President Trump’s tax returns, which the DemoKKKrats fought so hard to get, showed he had a $31 million loss in 2015, a $32 million loss in 2016, a $12 million loss in 2017, a $23 million gain in 2018, a $4 million gain in 2019, and a $4 million loss in 2020. Yeah, he was really ducking paying taxes.

Welp, here are Trump's tax returns that Democrats fought so hard to get: 2015: $31.7M loss, $641,931 paid in taxes

2016: $32.4M loss, $750 paid in taxes

2017: $12.9M loss, $750 paid

2018: $24.3M gain, $999,456 paid

2019: $4.4M gain, $133,445 paid

2020: $4.8M loss, $0 paid — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2022

3) President Donald Trump has said that Elon Musk is a free-speech hero who has done a great service to this country.

-Amen, Donnie. Amen.

4) Attacks on Christian churches have nearly tripled in four years.

Why would that be?

5) Mollie Hemingway correctly notes that Republicans cannot be successful until Yertle is gone. Hell, Mollie, America cannot be successful until this analswab is gone.

6) A North Carolina Chick-fil-a owner was fined for violating child labor laws by paying employees in food.

-Well, according to the show “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” they may be overpaying these kids.

7) Stanford University is trying to strip the word “American” by listing it as “harmful language.”

-Every one of these so-called institutions of higher learning needs to be razed, the ground salted, and the faculty and administrators sent to re-education camps.

8) Well, of course, they did. New York state legislators just voted for a $32,000 annual pay raise for themselves.

9) Great news as a protective probiotic for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) has been found.

10) Rutabaga called Kampuchea Harris a “work in progress.”

-If true, this is sorta like building the Eiffel Tower to size with Legos.

11) One of the most terrifying things I’ve ever reported: a database has revealed over 400 “pedophile dens” in Kollyfornia, with each house containing up to 18 sex predators just blocks from schools.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

12) “Wind energy is not growing nearly fast or widely enough” for a global energy transition. Energy use continues to grow worldwide. “Zero pathway set out by IRENA in their 2050 roadmap” to replace fossil fuels.

13) Although 401Ks are hit, the Fed’s tightening is causing a dramatic drop in the wealth gap. (Cuz da po don’t have no 401Ks and the uberrich are takin’ it in their Guccis).

14) Also, from radical environmental weenies; they are now seeking to eliminate all beef.

15) U.S. existing home sales fell 35% in November, with 16 straight months of losses (so-called “negative growth,” which is like a jumbo shrimp).

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

16) Green Screen Zelensky was in Washington lobbying for still more moolah.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

17) Disney’s stock tanked after the news of “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” underperformed in its opening weekend.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

18) Will unvaxxed blood be one of the most valuable commodities in the world? Well, if it is, I’m about to be rich.

19) A study found that the new China Virus boosters are merely 30% effective at killing the virus, but of course, they are probably much more effective at causing heart attacks or blood clots.

20) In a well-deserved blow to the Rutabaga, the Fifth Circuit has said the U.S. cannot mandate federal contractors to require vaxxes.

AND FINALLY…

21) In Fort Lauderdale, three fully-geared dominatrices asked the City Commission for $1 million to build a dungeon.

-Come to think of it, that’s a pretty good place for most gubment employees. You go, ladies! Er, Sirs. Er, Ma’ams.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

