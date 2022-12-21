If you want a one-stop shop for all things election integrity court cases, you have come to the right place! Frank and Beanz go into detail about the Lake and Hamadeh court cases moving to trial in AZ, and also a ruling from GA about 2020 that shocked everyone. Then it is on to the Twitter files, where we break down that ball of wax. They spied on Kash Patel while he was a House investigator, and we end with discussion on the absolutely abhorrent Omnibus bill that will further destroy the country. It is one of the busiest weeks ever, so make sure you keep up with us here on the Dark to Light Podcast!!

