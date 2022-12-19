We have a very busy Monday show!! First, we discuss the new narrative on masking and an FDA study on Adverse events in the elderly and the vaccines, then we hit the Twitter Files and discuss the cozy relationship between the IC and social media companies, then we move on to some interesting decisions by Trump over the past few days, and close with an inspirational speech by Kyle Seraphin at the AZ Turning Point Event.

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links Mentioned In This Episode

**Extra: The most gorgeous Christmas house ever: https://truthsocial.com/@PaulEngemann/posts/109532090820483814

Twitter Files: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11552469/Emails-FBI-repeatedly-grilled-Twitter-execs-state-propaganda-app.html

https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/thread/1603857534737072128

Supplement: https://twitter.com/mtaibbi/status/1604613292491538432

The Beanz article in question: https://www.uncoverdc.com/2020/11/12/intervenors-for-democrats-in-pa-lawsuit-prove-trump-campaign-claims-of-fraud/

The new mask narrative: https://twitter.com/NameRedacted247/status/1604641866342756352

Counter: https://twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/1604534428012646402

Fundraiser for J6 Defendants: https://www.givesendgo.com/j6ldff

Trump decisions: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-i-wont-endorse-harmeet-or-ronna-mcdaniel-i-like-them-both/

https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-im-100-backing-kevin-mccarthy-for-house-speaker/

Kyle Speech: https://t.me/TheWashingtonPundit/17182