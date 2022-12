Sheriff Mark Crider of the Walla Walla County, Washington Police Department is a Retired FBI Agent. Kyle interviews Mark to learn about his bureau experiences and the adversity he faced as a whistleblower in the Justin Slaby case.

🙏 Pray for the Whistleblowers

https://www.givesendgo.com/KyleSeraphin

⭐️ 5-star Review

https://thekyleseraphinshow.podbean.com/

🚨 Follow Kyle

https://truthsocial.com/@kyleseraphin