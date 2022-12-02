Oh boy, are you in for some controversy today! We called the show “Free Speech Absolutism,” and it demonstrates that for sure. We get into the Kanye West interview with Alex Jones, discuss a heinous crime by a 10-year-old boy, a partner at a law firm who was fired for agreeing with Dobbs and do a rundown of all the news today on the show.

Everyone should be allowed to say what they want, and you should be allowed to never listen to them again should you choose. If an idea is wildly unpopular, the court of public opinion will relegate it to the dustbin and find a more suitable idea. Enjoy this Friday show!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links Mentioned In This Episode

Links Mentioned In This Episode

Partner Attorney fired: https://jonathanturley.org/2022/11/30/welcome-consequences-hogan-lovells-fires-partner-for-voicing-her-views-on-the-dobbs-decision/

10 year old hears voices: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11491349/Milwaukee-boy-10-charged-murdering-MOM-refusing-buy-VR-headset.html

Clips O’ Ye: https://twitter.com/DJDanarchy/status/1598411201293086720

Trump Special Master, Defunct: https://archive.ph/yGeI9