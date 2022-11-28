We have a super busy show for your Monday today as we kick off with more discussion of the Missouri v. Biden case and an overview of the transcript that was released in a filing late Friday. For once, we get to see the government and some deep state attornies slammed back into place where they belong!

Then, we move on to some Twitter happenings, a discussion on Alexander Vindman and Ukraine exploits and how they relate to Twitter, some new information about Anthony Fauci, and a COVID paper that was released that really is absolutely despicable. It is a super energized Monday show! Don’t forget to share it with your friends!

Links Mentioned In This Episode

The Transcript you have to see to believe: https://truthsocial.com/users/tracybeanz/statuses/109407346676946834

Vindman and Twitter bot farms: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/elon-puts-lt-col-vindman-in-his-place/

https://twitter.com/neontaster/status/1596862596627730434?s=20

Twitter following its TOS for the left: https://crimethinc.com/2022/11/25/elon-musk-bans-crimethinc-from-twitter-on-request-from-far-right-troll

Milano self-own: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alyssa-milano-becomes-laughingstock-of-twitter/