We hope you all had a fantastic Thanksgiving!! Today’s show is a laid-back one. We start off with a review of the Kari Lake lawsuit in AZ, followed by a brief update on Missouri v. Biden, and then we get into a clip of the ever-famous “Black Friday” Mark Dice drive-by. After that, it’s a show completely based on the Citizen Free Press stack.

We talk about Biden wanting to ban all “assault weapons” during the lame-duck session and move on to some discussion about Twitter and the implications the blanket amnesty will have moving forward. Check the links below, enjoy your weekend, and we will be back on MONDAY!

Watch the Podcast:

Or Listen to the Audio:

Click Arrow to Listen

You can also listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links Mentioned In This Episode

The Kari Lake lawsuit: https://www.scribd.com/document/609763113/Kari-Lake-For-Arizona-v-Richer-Valenzuela-Jarrett-Gates-Hickman-Sellers-Galvin-and-Galardo

Mark Dice on Black Friday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-YWVrlljwE&t=56s

Citizen Free Press https://citizenfreepress.com/

New York Gun Control: https://jonathanturley.org/2022/11/23/federal-court-strikes-down-another-provision-of-new-yorks-new-gun-control-law/

Maricopa: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-is-maricopa-trying-to-pull-a-fast-one/

Conservatives be taking Twitter like: https://truthsocial.com/users/tracybeanz/statuses/109400806226118853

Musk and the new verification: https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/musk-reveals-new-verification-program/

Apple and Twitter in the app store: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/23/apple-and-elon-musks-twitter-are-on-a-collision-course.html