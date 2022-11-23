The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Supreme Court dodged the Trump tax issue, allowing Congress to see his taxes. Except now the Republican House won’t want to.

2) He’s baaaa-ack. President Trump has a THIRTY-point lead over Ron DeSantis.

3) Arizona’s election-day problems in Maricopa county are far wider than the county is admitting. Of course. You expect the corruptocrats to admit they stole an election?

4) And now three Arizona counties have refused to certify the suspect election, with a fourth considering following suit. Arizona only has 15, one of which is Maricopa, whose practices are in question.

5) The Supreme Court has overturned former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell’s corruption convictions, saying the definition was too broad and could lead to all politicians facing charges.

-Come to think of it . . . .

6) A key case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court on whether applying a public accommodation rule to compel an artist to speak or stay silent violates the free speech clauses of the Constitution.

7) The greatest risk to the GOP is a return to its pre-Trump character.

8) Fifteen GOP states have asked the court to keep the Trump-era immigration rule 42 that expelled millions at the border. Yep, keep it.

9) New Majority leader Kevin McCarthy has called for Department of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas to resign, threatening impeachment if the Secretary resists.

-Big deal, Kev. You can impeach him but not remove him without the senate, where we wouldn’t have had the votes even if Laxalt, Masters, Oz, and Walker had all won.

10) For lack of public defenders, Oregon’s most populous county is dropping charges against hundreds of people, including those involved in hit-and-run.

11) The National Hockey League is the latest woke sports institution to support transoid hockey players. Probably not a biggie here. Not too many women gonna make it as goalies.

12) Meanwhile, the DemoKKKrats have sued to block an election recount in New Hampshire. Well, of course, they have. Don’t need no fair elections goin’ on.

13) And also, in New Hampshire, a totally creepy-looking transoid legislator has been charged with stalking, violating a restraining order in New Hampshire.

14) Low BART ridership in New Mogadishu (SF) could lead to cutting weekend service. Odd. People don’t like unsafe, dirty public trans? Who knew?

15) And here is the next major lawsuit: H&R Block and other tax filing websites have been sending users’ financial information to Facistbook.

16) Vending machines dispensing the fentanyl antidote Narcan pop up across the U.S., with one small town of 7,000 forced to restock seven times in a month. So, if you’re addicted to Narcan, it’s ok? Asking for a friend.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

17) The merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster is over due to antitrust issues.

18) Investor purchases of single-family houses plunged 43% in the third quarter.

19) Hewlett Packard becomes the latest tech company to shed jobs, announcing it would slash 12% of its workforce.

JUST IN 🚨 HP Inc. says it would slash up to 12% of its workforce (4000 – 6000 employees) with a sharp slump in demand for personal computers expected to stretch into next year – WSJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2022

20) Twit has added 1.6 million daily active users in a week since liberation day under Musk.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

21) Ukraine skeptics are censored across Europe.

-Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya.

22) Jair Bolsonaro has challenged the Brazilian election.

23) Barcelona to impose water restrictions due to drought.

24) Restaurants in the UK are going broke at a faster rate than during the China Virus.

Restaurants in UK are going bankrupt at faster rate than during Covid – The Guardian — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 22, 2022

25) The UK quietly imports tens of millions worth of Russian oil. Now, you mean to tell me the Limeys are hypocrites?

26) AP has fired the reporter responsible for the phony story about Russkie missiles hitting Poland. Well, you know, you can learn to code . . . . wait. You can learn to weld.

27) Ukraine faces a dark and brutal winter. You know, there is this thing called negotiations.

28) Actual headline from The Mirror: “Saudi Arabia executes 12 people with swords even after Crown Prince’s promise to cut back.”

-People. He promised. To “cut back.”

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

29) Dr. Fallacy has resigned, but the evil he did lives on.

AND FINALLY…

30) And finally, I know you’re not likely to need this, but hey, file it away. There is an ATM at 15,300 feet in the snowcapped mountains of Pakistan. You know, just in case you need to hire a damn helicopter, Sherpa team, and mountain climbers to get you down after you got your cash.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

