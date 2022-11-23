It is a super busy day before the Thanksgiving show! Frank and Beanz get into Arizona, more on the crazy Trump lawsuits, some civil rights interactions that have struck Beanz, and some excess death data that will make your head spin. They cap it off with a bit of laughter and good cheer and close out with a Happy Thanksgiving wish to you and yours.

God bless all of you this holiday. We will see you back here on Friday.

LINKS WE DISCUSSED:

Kari Lake Warroom twitter showcases UncoverDC Journalism: https://twitter.com/KariLakeWarRoom

UncoverDC column: https://www.uncoverdc.com/2022/11/22/maricopa-county-election-complaints-go-beyond-pure-speculation/

Arizona anomalies: https://townhall.com/columnists/rachelalexander/2022/11/21/analyzing-the-strange-coincidences-in-maricopa-county-during-the-2022-midterm-election-n2616183

Subpoenas abound: https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2022/11/22/senate-subpoenas-maricopa-county-supervisors/

Colorado shooter: https://www.axios.com/2022/11/23/colorado-club-shooting-suspect-non-binary-attorneys-say

Police Wrongfully Arrest 19-year-old: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=so_bFYoIsow

Frank Caliendo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XK1ekhovFeU