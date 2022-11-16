The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

1) In a big win for sanity, common sense, and women, a federal court has protected female athletes and doctors by rejecting Rutabaga’s attempt to rewrite federal laws.

2) . . . while a Texas megachurch and 58 Louisiana churches have left the United Methodist Church over its pro-transoid/pro-homosexual positions.

3) The GOP has taken the House with Republican Michelle Steel’s victory in Kollyfornia’s 45th district. 13 seats remain to be called, but Rs are at 219 right now.

4) While Oregon elected its first Hispanic member of Congress, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

5) Meanwhile, Congressman David Scott (D-GA) is still missing after disappearing weeks ago.

6) And Mike Garcia (CA-27) gives Republicans control of the House.

I’m going to start this very long 🧵 by saying how absolutely thrilled I am that we’ve held the Senate and a House hold is still likely. Grateful to every American voter who leaned into the responsibility to protect our democracy and freedom! 1/ — Christy Smith (@ChristySmithCA) November 13, 2022

7) It’s knives out for America First, as I’ve been warning you.

8) New Mogadishu (SF) has passed Prop M, which is a vacancy tax on landlords. Penalties punish landlords who have at least three units vacant for more than six months.

9) As I warned a few days ago, the memo is out to all neverTrumpers that Trump is “losing his grip” on the GOP. They are absolutely rabid to somehow keep him out of the primaries—knowing what happened to their “stars” last time.

10) Male sperm rates have fallen in half since the 1970s and could “threaten mankind’s survival.”

11) The New York Slimes is having second thoughts about child mutilation/transoidism.

12) House Republicans plan on probes into vaxxes and Patriot Day security failures.

13) Crypto freak Sam Bankman-Fried gave millions to the DemoKKKrats. And that’s just what we could trace.

14) Young people who de-transition face death threats, doxing, and intimidation from the “cult-like” transoid community.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) Wall Street bonuses could fall by up to 45% this year.

-I’m sure we’ll all be crying.

16) Consumer expectations about inflation have risen.

17) Big double-digit layoffs are here, but they’re scattered around the globe.

18) Middle-class shoppers turned to discount supermarkets as soaring inflation hit household budgets. Wal-Mart and Dollar are getting wealthier customers.

19) Meanwhile, household debt soared to $16.5 trillion, an increase of 8.3%.

20) Microsoft will require bosses to disclose consensual relationships with employees as part of a new sexual harassment policy triggered by a woman who said Bill (Manboobs) Gates sexually harassed her.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

21) Food prices in Spain posted a record rise in October.

22) The Ukes cannot win.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

23) Kellen Bischoff, a New Jersey drummer for the band “Hellfire,” died after partying, then climbing into a dumpster and being compressed by a recycling truck.

24) The aptly named comedian Andy Dick was sentenced to 90 days in jail and will have to register as a sex offender after being convicted of sexual battery.

-He got off easy. He could have been sentenced to join the George Lincoln Rockwell Project, Elementary School Chapter.

25) “Yellowstone”’s season premier hauled in 12.1 million viewers, which is likely 12 million more than the entire season of “She-Hulk” or “Rings of Power” got.

AND FINALLY…

26) A South Dakota pastor was slammed for wearing “disgusting” skinny jeans by a letter writer who claims they are “morally wrong.”

-I Dunno; this guy looks ok, but Stacey M1 Abrams, the Human Planet? The whole Levis factor couldn’t cover her orbit.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

