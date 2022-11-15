The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Nothing to see here, folks: Maricopa County election officials launched a 2021 PAC to stop MAGA candidates.

2) In Texas, Caroline Harris became the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the state house.

3) Well, this warms my heart: Michael Obama said that Trump’s victory in 2016 “still hurts” after six years.

I feel fine.

4) Rutabaga just realized that without the House, the DemoKKKrats “don’t have the votes” to codify Roe.

-Constitution 101, spoogie.

5) Speaking of corruption, the State Department has refused an audit of $1 billion spent in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

-Wouldn’t want that “10% for the Big Guy” inconveniently showing up, huh?

6) There is a way to beat the “ballots,” not “votes” scam, as seen in Wisconsin. (CAVEAT: they still didn’t get Tim Michels elected, but saved Ron Johnson).

7) Rutabaga said after his meeting with Xi that an invasion of Taiwan by China is not “imminent.”

-Cuz, you know, the ChiComs always tell the truth.

8) The Inspector General reported “historic” China Virus unemployment funds lost. Congress (supposedly) investigates.

9) San Francisco’s 58-story Millennium Tower is tilting—another three inches more toward Fremont Street in a matter of months. Plans to beef it up are “gambling,” and it’s facing collapse, says an engineer.

10) “I can’t keep fighting the system,” says a DACA recipient, after many leave “disheartened by years of instability.”

11) The Department of InJustice wants a 15-year jail sentence for Theranos hoaxster Elizabeth Holmes.

12) Six airmen were killed on Veterans Day “Wings over Dallas” air show when a P-63 Kingcobra collided with a B-17.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

13) Woke Disney planning layoffs as its earnings collapses.

-Couldn’t happen to a nicer mouse.

14) Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twit employees were “real humans” before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off.

-Sounds reasonable to me.

15) Cryptocurrencies have rebounded after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced plans to set up an industry recovery fund in the wake of the FTX scandal/collapse.

16) Amazon plans to dump 10,000 employees as soon as this week, according to the New York Slimes.

17) Speaking of Amazon, founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming, and Americans should “prepare for the worst.”

18) The S&P had the worst performance in real terms since 1872.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) The Huns have nationalized a Gazprom subsidiary.

20) The Pakistani finance minister said the U.S. cannot stop Pakistan from buying Russkie oil.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) File under symbolism without substance: USA’s men’s national soccer team arrived in Qatar by redesigning their crest in a rainbow to show solidarity with the homosexual/transoid community.

-That’s fine, boys. But I wouldn’t wander too far outside the compound holding hands if you catch my drift.

22) “Yellowstone” is back, awesome as ever.

AND FINALLY…

23) The earth’s population just hit eight billion . . . and yet not a damn one of them can understand the lyrics to “Born in the USA” or “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

-Hey, maybe that’s a gig for some of those unemployed Amazon peeps who haven’t yet learned how to code!

Larry Schweikart

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot's History of the United States

