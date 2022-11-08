The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (Hottie-Hawaii), who has found He-Sus, says doctors who mutilate kids’ bodies for transoid surgeries should be imprisoned. Where the hell was this when she was in Congress?

“Woke” doctors and hospitals mutilating children’s bodies and minds for money/profit should not only lose their licenses and be cut off from all federal/state funds, they should be imprisoned. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 7, 2022

2) The Rutabaga now says the DemoKKKrats keeping Congress is a “very high expectation.” No spoogie, it’s hopium.

3) In Washington state, Tiffany Smiley has just pulled ahead in her senate race by a fraction.

According to @SmileyForWA Tiffany Smiley has the lead in the Washington Senate Race

Tiffany Smiley 47.4%

Patty Murray 47.0% https://t.co/yY8QfFkheJ — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 7, 2022

4) A DemoKKKrat commenting on inflation says to families:

“Let them eat Chef Boyardee.”

5) Early voting data points to a red wave, with total early voting down 63 million from 2020 at this point (i.e., not as many fraudulent votes).

2022 EARLY VOTING TRACKER, 11/6 VERSION (1) +862K more voted-from 40.7M to 41.6M

(2) 1 wk ago, those VOTING were 22.7M/46-33% D/R. Now 41.6M/44-35% D/R

(3) About 56% (NC) of total EVing from mail – a week ago, the mail % was 63%

(4) Mail voting: 23.3M, 47-31% D/R

(1/2) — John Couvillon (@WinWithJMC) November 7, 2022

6) In Arizona, the “certain to vote” Republicans outnumber DemoKKKrats 2:1. Yikes!!

Why is everyone expecting big GOP turnout on Eday? Here's a look at the vote history of voters who have NOT returned a ballot. 4×4 R voters outnumber 4×4 D 2:1. Of remaining votes, 14% are from GOP voters who have voted in at least 3 of the last 4 general elections. pic.twitter.com/ehxS5eSYmE — Sam Almy (@sfalmy) November 5, 2022

7) Professional class, the spoogistas, donate to the left overwhelmingly.

Every day, I think about this graph. And so should you. pic.twitter.com/yE6Koo0eVx — Agent Max Remington, Republic Loyalist (@Edward_Chang_8) November 4, 2022

8) Amnesty for Patriot Day protesters, not China Virus tyrants.

9) Economic models predict a massive GOP wave.

10) Here is Trump’s suit against the evil NY AG Letitia James.

11) While a court orders depositions in the case against Big Tech Collusion with the Rutabaga’s gubment to proceed.

12) And while we are on the topic of courts and lawsuits, two satirical news organizations, The Onion and The Babylon Bee, have asked the Supreme Court to defend this man’s First Amendment right to make a Facebook page mocking local cops.

Two fake news organizations, @TheOnion and @TheBabylonBee, are asking the Supreme Court to defend this man's First Amendment right to make a fake Facebook page mocking local police.https://t.co/v8ak4PW2l2 pic.twitter.com/EkWafxq6BP — reason (@reason) November 5, 2022

13) How do we move beyond Andrew Breitbart’s “Politics is downstream of culture?” I answer that here.

14) From our own Wendi Mahoney, Missouri’s Secretary of State John Ashcroft said no to allowing the DoInJustice to monitor the state’s polls.

15) Pennsylvania officials have scurried to fix mail-in ballots after the state Supreme Court ruling. (I.e., “how fast can we cheat?”)

16) A Trump judge dealt another blow to New Kabul gun restrictions.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

17) Turkey prices are higher this year. CNN recommends something different. Like what, pemmican?

18) Homeowners have lost $1.5 trillion in equity since May.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) Well, this is embarrassing: declassified docs shot security assurances against NATO expanding to Soviet leaders from Baker, Bush, Kohl, Mitterand, Thatcher, Hurd, Major, and others.

-“Yeah, but we really didn’t mean it.”

20) Will China abandon “zero covid?” I doubt it unless there’s blood in the streets.

21) More insanity as the U.S. announces plans to send $400 million more to the efficient Ukes, who have been remodeling the Zelensky Family Foundation homes as fast as they can.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

22) Good God! Things are really bad in New Calcutta (LA) as Katy Perry has voted for Rick Caruso for mayor there.

Katy Perry voting for Republican Rick Caruso for LA Mayor This just shows you just how bad things have gotten. That a celebrity would not only vote R — but then publicly post it is something else. You could say the energy is shifting. pic.twitter.com/CHhcVa1W1L — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) November 7, 2022

23) And it must be even worse than I thought, as the Netflix honcho is voting for Caruso too.

24) And Elon Musk recommended voting for Republicans in the midterms after admitting he had always voted DemoKKKrat.

To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

25) And the Queen Haglet of the “View,” Whoopi Goldberg is now off Twit. Hip, hip, hooray!

26) Ohhhh nooo! “Yellowstone’s” Wes Bentley (“Jamie”) says there are even more dark times ahead for his character. I have mixed feelings about this because I thought Jamie was the most poorly-written character in the show. He was already totally irredeemable.

And finally…

27) A moronic thief knocked himself silly by running into a glass door as he tried to rob a Louis Vuitton store of $18,000 in handbags.

This happened to me once when I was so proud of my workout at the Luxor gym. I was busy flexing as I smacked right into the front door. But I had no handbags. Or saddlebags.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

For even more truth-based current events, politics, and history content + resources, check out my VIP membership below

https://www.wildworldofhistory.com/vip

Larry Schweikart is the co-author with Michael Allen of the NYTimes #1 bestseller, A Patriot’s History of the United States, and is the founder of the history curriculum site, the Wild World of History, and the new spinoff Wild World of Politics. Larry can be found at Substack under Larry Schweikart and, for as long as they allow him, at Twitter @WallsOther and on Gettr @OtherWalls and on TruthSocial @CyberneticsLS

Larry’s latest book, Dragonslayers: Six Presidents and their War with the Swamp, is now available wherever books are sold! You can listen to his interview with Tracy Beanz on Dark to Light HERE