IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) A new Trafalgar poll has Lee Zeldin, the Republican, up one in the New York governor’s race over Kathy Hochul. Am I about to sing the Monkees’ “I’m a Believer?” Not yet, but one thing is certain: ALL polls of any repute have had him closing very strong, so it’s a possibility.

2) Stunning movement away from DemoKKKrats by white suburban Karens.

Absolutely stunning movement among white suburban women. pic.twitter.com/sVjkvDaV23 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 1, 2022

3) The Supes have temporarily blocked House DemoKKKrats from obtaining Trump’s tax records.

BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily blocked a House committee from obtaining Trump's tax returns. https://t.co/5qAPMnUKtG pic.twitter.com/bFtso0Q671 — Axios (@axios) November 1, 2022

4) Former DemoKKKrat Tulsi Gabbard endorsed J.D. Vance in Ohio.

Tim Ryan represents everything that is wrong with the warmongering Washington Establishment. I’m endorsing @JDVance1 because he knows the cost of war, and that our government exists to serve the people, not the other way around. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 1, 2022

5) This is a first in my lifetime: the Libertarian candidate in Arizona, Marc Victor, withdrew and endorsed Blake Masters.

-BOOMSHAKALAKA. This should put Masters over the top.

🕊️ JUST IN: Libertarian @Victor4Senate withdraws and endorses @bgmasters for U.S. Senate in Arizona pic.twitter.com/0BQ9A5DpLR — Blake Masters for U.S. Senate Press (@MastersPress) November 1, 2022

6) Adam Zimmer, 38, offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals, dead.

-Was he vaxxed?

7) Tudor Dixon has pulled into a tiny lead in the Michigan governor’s race.

POLL: @InsiderPolling (R) 2022 #MIGov General Election

(R) Tudor Dixon 45%

(D)* Gretchen Whitmer 45%

(G) Kevin Hogan 2%

(L) Mary Buzuma 2%

Undecided 5% 550 LV | 10/30https://t.co/5S4y3giS9t — PPUSA (@PollProjectUSA) November 1, 2022

8) DemoKKKrat analyst Jon Ralston in NV reports there is “no backlog of mail” waiting to be processed. This is NOT a good scenario for Dems. “No massive Clark mail as in 2020. GOP must be happy.”

-Oh, we are Jonny boy. We are.

For those wondering, I just confirmed that there is no backlog of mail waiting to be processed. This is not a good scenario at all for Dems, unless USPS not processing fast enough. No massive Clark mail as in 2020. As I have said, this is an apple, other cycles are oranges. https://t.co/6AcxnfQJC6 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 1, 2022

9) While we’re at it, a Saint Anselm poll has Don Bolduc up one in New Hampshire. That would make 54 R senators. Do I hear Tiffany Smiley for 55?

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐋: Don Bolduc holds 1 POINT lead over Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire Senate Race Don Bolduc (R): 48% (+1)

Maggie Hassan (D-inc): 47% ⦿ @SaintAnselmPoll pic.twitter.com/5yxjNfof6n — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 1, 2022

10) File under “A Little Birdie Told Me,” in CA-26, a district Rutabaga supposedly won by 20, the R Matt Jacobs is only down 1 now in his internal polling. And from Texas, a summary so far of early voting shows that the “Yout” vote is down to 7% of all early voting compared to 13% in 2018. Also, in the five most D-heavy counties, turnout is down 13%. In the five most R-heavy counties, turnout is up 17%.

11) All over the blue map, DemoKKKrats are spending big in last-minute ad buys for districts Rutabaga carried by 20.

12) Precisely what needs to happen. Kentucky’s great AG Daniel Cameron is forcing the heads of the state’s public pension authority and teacher’s retirement system to provide proof that “ESG considerations” are not being implemented in the systems’ investment decisions.

13) Exonerations in the Malcolm X killing, as those wrongfully convicted will receive $36 million.

14) DemKKKrat focus on Patriot Day (January 6), climate hoax, abortion, and Ukraine are doing them in big time.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) Those pesky mortgage rates have risen to 7.22%. I don’t understand all the “inversion curves,” but I will say, like a prostate exam, they ain’t good.

16) Ford getting serious about “quiet quitting” with a new policy that sees underachievers lose their severance. Good. About time companies demanded employees give an hour’s work for an hour’s pay.

17) The Fed is expected to raise rates again.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) Japan seeks to stay in Russia’s Sakhalin 1 Energy Project after Exxon left.

19) Things in Brazil are getting spicy. Bolsonaro forces are rejecting the election outcome, truck drivers are blocking streets, and now police militia is joining the protests.

HAPPENING NOW: Things are developing quickly in Brazil, and not in a good way after the election that was STOLEN from Bolsonaro. The police are starting to join with the Bolsonarista truck drivers who are protesting the fraudulent results of the Brazilian election. pic.twitter.com/FFWV7EOuDu — VISH BURRA 🔫 (@VishBurra) November 1, 2022

20) In Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro has authorized a transition but has not conceded.

21) Greedo Thunderberger, the poster child for entitlements, calls on leftoids to overthrow the whole capitalist system.

22) Jeremy Clarkson, the host of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” says his daughter won’t go to a London shopping center as it is “full of gangs with bats and blades.” Smart girl.

-Given inflation, though, Jeremy, you may need to change the name of the show to “Who Wants to be a Billionaire?”

23) The French government demanded Rumble block Russkie news sources. Instead, Rumble will turn off France.

The French Government has demanded that Rumble (@rumblevideo) block Russian news sources. Like @elonmusk, I won't move our goal posts for any foreign government. Rumble will turn off France entirely (France isn't material to us) and we will challenge the legality of this demand. https://t.co/a4Nn4S1MMf — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) November 1, 2022

IN INTERGALACTIC NEWS

24) A planet-killer asteroid has been discovered hiding in the sun’s glare. May not hit us, wouldn’t happen for 1,000 years.

-My question is, what else—or who else—may be hiding in the sun’s glare?

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

25) Rapper Takeoff shot dead in Houston.

-But was he vaxxed?

Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead at 28 in Houston – TMZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2022

26) Unfortunately, we’re gonna be seeing a lot of this. Julie Powell, bestselling author of “Julie & Julia,” dead at 49 from cardiac arrest.

-Need we ask?

Julie Powell, Bestselling Author of "Julie & Julia" DEAD at 49… "CARDIAC ARREST"… Documented her yearlong mission to cook every recipe in Julia Child's book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking"… – LA Times pic.twitter.com/dSZJWM915Y — Dr. James E. Olsson (@DrJamesOlsson) November 1, 2022

27) The missing ABC producer James Meek, who was raided by the FascistBI, has suddenly made an appearance. Who next? D. B. Cooper?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

28) The cause of death of the Colorado House minority leader was determined to be a heart attack, i.e., the vax.

And finally…

29) And finally, an elegance coach says you should never wear trainers to a restaurant or a plunging neckline at a wedding.

How about platform tennies to a concert?

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

