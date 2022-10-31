Dark To Light: Paul and Elon Light up the Weekend

It’s an energized Monday for Frank and Beanz as they go through the shenanigans of the weekend on this Halloween. First, it’s Saturday night live *actually* being funny, and then it is on to the breakdown of all things Paul Pelosi and Elon Musk. We end with some serious discussion, though, when we talk about what is happening to the brave doctors who speak out about COVID and discuss the recently released audio from guest Kyle Seraphin. Don’t miss this one!

Links Mentioned In This Episode

SNL does something right –> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46WZfo1yFkI

The Pelosi debacle –> https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/28/police-pelosi-attack-intentional-00064098 |

https://12ft.io/proxy?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2022%2F10%2F30%2Fpolitics%2Fpelosi-attack-suspect-david-depape-bag-zip-ties%2Findex.html |

https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2022/10/30/meet-the-press-teased-new-details-about-3rd-person-in-pelosi-home-new-details-didnt-follow/

J6 Nonsense comparison –> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HorEtOv3obk |

https://twitter.com/RNCResearch/status/1586801892809932802?s=20 |

https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/elon-musk-drops-major-hint/