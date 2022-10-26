The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The demented pervert, the Rutabaga, has griped about the lack of freedom after Secret Service agents prevented him from wandering off like an Alzheimer’s patient.

2) Speaking of Rutabaga, he was complicit in “six alleged white collar crimes,” says a watchdog report of the Hunter Biteme laptop.

-Only six?

3) Rutabaga’s marijuana pardons didn’t free a single prisoner or expunge a single record.

4) Awww. The Walker-son hit piece didn’t work, as Herschel Walker surges into the lead in Trafalgar’s latest Georgia senate poll.

-Go Dawgs!

5) Everything else having failed, the FascistBI and Department of INJustice are back to claiming the election is subject to manipulation. Don’t worry, little fascists. We fixed it. Ya can’t manipulate this one.

6) The fact that Fetterman Massacre, the Human Ox, was shoved out on stage as if he were a legit candidate who is not suffering from mental impairment is sick. Oz had to walk a fine line in beating him like a drum without looking like he was beating up on a handicapped guy.

Missed tonight’s debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz? Catch up on what you missed during their first and only matchup. ⬇️https://t.co/zbqa65YQHB — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) October 26, 2022

7) A little late, but what the hey? The RNC has filed 73 different election integrity lawsuits in 20 states.

8) Profile in courage, Ted Cruz said he hid in a supply closet on Patriot Day, January 6.

-Not one of these “heroes” had the stones to just come out and even engage the peaceful protesters.

9) Kollyfornia continues to swirl down the commode, as new laws will ban police who have ties to “hate” (as defined by hate-filled libtoid spooges) and “bias” (which is any idea that doesn’t conform to aforementioned hate-filled spooges).

10) Now Judge Andrew Napolitano weighs in on the threat to freedom of speech from the Alex Jones case.

11) Wow, well, Nate Cohn is predicting up to a 50-seat GOP gain.

12) Here is one of our so-called “intelligent” intellectual fraudsters saying nuclear weapons “don’t have the same kind of radiation problem” as the Hiroshima/Nagasaki bombs.

“There's a reaction to nukes that's a little bit out of proportion to what they really do.” – @NeilTyson @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/244rNXDKsK — Bill Maher (@billmaher) October 20, 2022

13) Indiana parents have lost custody of their child after a court ruled that not “affirming” a child’s desire for mutilation is “abuse.”

-This will end, probably sooner rather than later. We’re comin’ right up to the end of this garbage.

14) An Alabama judge has struck a blow against Biteme’s InJustice Department’s bully tactics against opponents of transoidism.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) Legalization has proven to be no solution for black-market marijuana.

16) Former Levi’s CEO Jennifer Sey was forced out because of vaxiopathy. Here is how “woke capitalism” took over America’s top companies.

17) New data suggests U.S. manufacturing could be on the brink of collapse.

-Now, why would that happen under such a brilliant president as Rutabaga, when that horrible Orange Man had American industry humming?

18) Apple glass supplier Corning has warned smartphone and tablet sales slowed down this quarter.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) So-called “Progressive” (whackadoodle libtoid leftist) DemoKKKrats sent an “exceedingly naive” letter to Putin calling for negotiations to end the Uke war. Oh? Like the Dayton Accords?

20) Indonesia has banned sale of syrup medicines after 99 child deaths. But, “muh pharma.”

21) New archeological finds have proven the invasions of Biblical Israel with the earth’s magnetic field.

22) BIG. Alberta’s new government will cut its ties with the “offensive” World Economic Forum, says the premier.

23) A Finnish gubment report says the entire WORLD doesn’t have enough lithium and cobalt to replace all batteries even every ten years.

24) Big Business is now lawyering up with people who have “relationships” with Republicans because they expect a GOP victory in the House and Senate.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

25) My friend Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston and a titan of philanthropists, is just four Astros wins away from a $775 million in bets paying off.

-Personal note: about 7-8 years ago, Jim hired me to draft the development plan for his Gallery Furniture store’s history exhibit, which is now up and running!

26) Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed former Marvel director James Gunn, fired for pedophilia and rape tweets, to head its DC Studios. Cuz, you know, DC has had such great superhero movies recently that adding a guy who speaks highly of pedophilia can’t hurt.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

27) New York State Supes have dealt a massive blow to the NY vaxiopaths by reinstating all fired personnel, ordering back pay, and saying the state violated rights by acting in an arbitrary and capricious way. WOW: “Being vaccinated does NOT prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting” the China Virus.

28) Massachusetts has offered jobs back to some state employees fired over the China Virus vax mandate.

29) Deaths in those under 25 in the U.S. has soared after China Virus vaxxes. But . . . “trust the science.”

30) The great Steve Kirsch presents a post-vax prion disease case history from Sunnyvale, Kollyfornia, where doctors refused to even consider the vax as a cause.

And finally…

31) And finally, yesterday was National Greasy Foods Day, and I did my best to celebrate. After all, along with sugar, caffeine, and jalapenos, grease is one of the four major food groups.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

