The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Rutabaga thrilled millions when he fantasized about getting “a disease tomorrow, I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow.”

"I think it's a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone's age, including mine," says Biden. "Watch me. You know, am I slowing up? Am I don't have the same pace?…I could get a disease tomorrow, I could, you know, drop dead tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/o7jDVE5WVV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

2) Early voting numbers in Georgia have surpassed the 2020 Presidential election—which, of course, had an “assist” from the mules. Good for Republicans? Good for DemoKKKrats? We’ll see.

3) By the way, my friend “SpeedyinTexas” his FreeRepublic name, has found that Republicans have outvoted DemoKKKrats in Clark County, NV in early voting—unheard of. But this is his analysis, so all I can give you is my tweet reporting it.

Just in from SpeedyinTexas a "freeper" who works numbers with us: Rs won NV "urban" voting 1st day 43/38% in Clark (!), lost Washoe 36/43. won total by 21,600 vote 40/30% — Other_Walls (@WallsOther) October 23, 2022

4) Don Bolduc, Republican senate candidate in New Hampshire, said screw Yertle. He has momentum without his help.

-This should be the approach of ALL GOP candidates from now on. Expect to raise all your money yourself. Do NOT rely on the NRSC or NRCC for funds.

5) Latinos about to make Florida Governor Ron A+ DeSantis the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years.

-But not the last.

6) Illegal border crossings from the U.S. to Mexico have hit an annual high.

7) AP admitting that lockdowns put U.S. kids behind. “Some adults have regrets.” Like, all of them?

8) Ron DeSantis continues to cause conservatives to scratch their heads by backing certain-to-lose Joe O’Dea in the Colorado Senate race.

-Did he endorse Don Boldoc in New Hampshire? No. Did he endorse Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska? No. Did he endorse Tiffany Smiley in Washington? No.

9) A New York judge has ruled that vote by mail due to fears of China Virus is unconstitutional.

-It always was.

10) The latest in elite education is . . . homeschooling?

11) A Christian baker who refused to bake a cake for a lesbian couple in 2017 due to her Christian beliefs won her court case.

12) A Judge in the social media/gubment/China Virus case has taken the rare step of ordering expedited discovery.

13) In a story getting really old, a maniac has shoved a stranger onto the New Kabul (NY) subway tracks, the 13th this year, and all Mayor Eric The Red Adams said was that commuters need to “be more aware” on platforms.

-Hmmm. I think they need to be more aware when they freakin’ vote.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

14) New homebuyer traffic is down 64%.

15) The U.S. is down to just 25 days’ worth of diesel supply.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

16) Boris Johnson announced he is out of the race to be the next PM in England. Well, why would he be? He failed once.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

17) 44-year-old Tyler Perry collaborator Zuri Craig has died. No one dares ask, was he vaxxed?

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

18) Steve Kirsch busts a number of China Virus vax myths.

19) And Kirsch also has on record a Stanford doctor giving false information in order to overcome vax hesitancy.

And Finally…

20) The Socialist Seattle DemoKKKrat, who pushed Defund the Police, has raged at cops for not catching the person who threw six bags of human feces onto her lawn.

-A witness, however, saw a “5’4″ man” in the act. This guy?

-I would think a lefty environmental weenie would just say thank you for all the free fertilizer.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

Larry Schweikart

Rock drummer

Filmmaker

NYTimes #1 bestselling author

Political pundit

