This is one of the more important podcasts we have done. We go over the recent court order in Missouri v. Biden, where a judge has ordered several department heads and key government figures to deposition in the case. The case is about government cooperation with social media companies to censor American’s and their speech, and you really don’t want to miss this. We end off the show with a talk about a book that is freely available for 12 year olds to read, that most adults would be embarrassed to hear.

Click Arrow to Listen

or you can listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify! Or you can watch it on Rumble, above.

Links Mentioned In This Episode