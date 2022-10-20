The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Yesterday, we had our first poll showing a Masters lead. Now a 1.3 Moonman Kelly lead. If Richard Baris is right about AZ being back to R+5, Masters will take this.

NEW: @realDailyWire / @trafalgar_group AZ SENATE

(D) Mark Kelly 47% (+1)

(R) Blake Masters 46% ✅ 𝟯 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗔𝘂𝗴 56% of Undecideds disapprove of Joe Biden 1,078 LV | 10/10-16 | R40/D36/I24https://t.co/oolCPwXB4l pic.twitter.com/pIZGC6HQRe — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 19, 2022

2) It’s from Rolling Stone so take it with a grain of salt, but in April, ABC News’s James Meek working on a story about Biteme’s massive failed Afghanistan withdrawal, was raided by the FascistBI, charged with no crime, resigned, and was never heard from again.

3) America First Legal has reached a victorious settlement in a lawsuit vs. Chester Co. Pennsylvania’s Board of Elections in which the Board agreed to implement strict ballot drop box security measures. There have been dozens of these cases, mostly small, but a steady drip of election integrity victories.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America First Legal reaches a victorious settlement in a lawsuit against the Chester County Pennsylvania Board of Elections. The Board has agreed to implement strict ballot drop box security measures in Pennsylvania. — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) October 18, 2022

4) Oh? But I thought the red wave was a mirage? DemoKKKRats give up on defeating David Schweikert (no relation), who represents a district Rutabaga supposedly won in 2020.

Political triage watch. Politico: “In Arizona, the Dems have given up on defeating Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), who represents a district Biden won in 2020.”https://t.co/GSxf9V9PtN — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 19, 2022

5) They are soooo worried. Love the smell of libtoid fear in the morning.

6) DemoKKKrats are having trouble holding onto their coalition. As Richard Baris, Robert Barnes, and I have been saying for at least four years. The Hispanic vote is fleeing. Slowly the burbs are gonna run from the transoid-crazy DemoKKKRats too.

7) The Rutabaga told the DemoKKKrat mayor of El Paso not to declare a state of emergency over the massive influx of illegals.

8) A North Carolina high school girls’ volleyball player has suffered severe head/neck injuries after a transoid opponent spiked her in the face with the ball.

-My sense is Americans aren’t gonna put up with this perversion much longer.

9) The Ohio Secretary of State has found 75 people who voted twice in the 2020 election. C’mon Sec. You can do better than that. It was thousands. But glad to see you’re actually looking. . . two damn years later.

10) Wind farms may pose risks for the condor repopulation program.

-Well, we could do the Hunger Games approach and have races between bald eagles and condors through the wind farms. Surviving birds get resettled.

11) Typical leftist whackadoodle-ism: the Congressional Black Caucasians have backed white demoKKKrat Frank Mrvan over black Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green.

EXCLUSIVE: Congressional Black Caucus Backs White Democrat Frank Mrvan Over Black Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green Read more here first: https://t.co/GZVrLnbW4j — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 19, 2022

12) How the diploma divide is remaking American politics—just in time for people to wake up to how useless college is for some students.

13) Heavy fog caused a 60-car pileup in Oregon, with one person dead.

14) Researchers say they have found the first Neanderthal family, with a father and a teenage daughter.

-Meet the Bidens. Word is the remains of the man was sniffing the girl’s hair or showering with her.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

15) The plunge in buyer traffic for houses is faster than during 2007-8.

16) Refi applications are down 86% year over year, and mortgage applications plummeted to the lowest level since 1997.

17) U.S. retailers are filling their shelves with leftover holiday inventory from last year.

18) Financial giants are starting to realize that the leftoid ESG movement has serious downsides.

-Oh, they haven’t begun to feel the pain we will bring on this.

19) Deep State Bushie the Frumpster (David Frum) wants the feds to seize Starlink from Elon Musk… Give these people enough rope, and they show you who they are.

20) Stacey M1 Abrams, the Human Planet, suggests abortions would be useful in fighting inflation because “having children” is why you have inflation.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

21) The U.S. and Me-hee-co are ready to intervene in Haiti’s humanitarian crisis.

-Two things: First, Haiti IS a “humanitarian crisis” all the time. Second, is Smedley Butler still alive?

22) How the U.S. is funding the ChiComs’ hypersonic missiles.

IN INTERGALACTIC NEWS

23) An Israeli system has identified habitable planets suitable for humans.

No, not Stacey M1 Abrams, the Human Planet. She isn’t suitable for habitation from headlice.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

24) A stowaway snake snuck aboard a United Airlines flight from Florida.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) Two top cardiologists implicate the China Virus vax in all unexplained heart attacks since 2021.

26) Does this open the door to fraud for the China Virus vax, which means the drug companies could lose their immunity?

And finally…

27) Megxit said, “I didn’t grow up pretty. I grew up as the smart one.”

-Does anyone want to tell her?

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

