The show was LIVE in the morning today, and boy did we cover some ground. There’s a new COVID variant out there, and it is modeled after our favorite board game, Scrabble. Then, more information on the vaccine side effects (Paid for by Pfizer?) and on to Joe Biden’s economy. Coming in quick to third a story about a man who showed up to Jury duty and was jailed for not wearing a mask by a tyrannical judge, and we round third for home with some banter about coffee and the absolutely ridiculous play by play of the Yankees playoff game.

