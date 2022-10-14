Beanz takes it solo today as Frank is under the weather. Monday starts our AM video show, but don’t worry! Every one of our audio only listeners will still enjoy the podcast as normal on all of our great platforms. Beanz sure does have a lot to say today, starting with a recap of the trip she took to Nashville. Then, it’s the news roundup of all news roundups, from Banks canceling customers, to Trump’s defamation quests, to the J6 committee, analysis of the Danchenko case, and finishing off with vaccination. The show is jam-packed today, so make sure to check out the links below for further detail on what was discussed.

