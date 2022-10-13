The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) The Patriot Day (Jan. 6) sham committee is accused of engaging in a “fishing expedition” by lawyers and is engaged in “harassing targets.” Of course, they are. It’s all they have. They have nothing on Trump so they have to be as fascistic and terroristic as possible.

2) Evil spudgepucker Homeland Security Head Fascist Mayorkas was told by a DHS public affairs official that the “whipping” of immigrants in the photo wasn’t true, but said nothing when the stoogistic spokesportal ran with the story anyway as he stood by, calling the images “horrifying.”

What is horrifying is that this analcavity isn’t in prison.

NEW: Email reveals DHS Secretary Mayorkas was alerted by DHS' top public affairs official that the "whipping" narrative behind horseback BP photos wasn't true, but at a WH press conference 2.5 hours later, he didn't refute that narrative, instead calling the images "horrifying". pic.twitter.com/Qyfy2NBkNo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 12, 2022

3) In Trafalgar’s latest Georgia polling, Brian Kemp is way ahead in the governor’s race, Herschel Walker trailing by 2.

4) So, Rutabaga is headed to Oregon to shore up struggling candidates.

In Oregon.

5) Michigan’s Prop 3 not only codify’s Roe but includes child mutilation protections.

6) President Trump urged Rutabaga to prevent World War III by starting peace talks in Ukraine.

-Donny, Donny, Rutabaga WANTS World War III. He thinks he’ll survive. And to be fair, cockroaches usually do.

7) The FascistBI offered $1 million for dirt on Trump, as information in the Danchenko trial shows.

8) The growing threat to America from the unelected managerial class. Or, as I said, the Swamp in my book Dragonslayers.

9) The New Calcutta (LA City Council member Nury Martinez who ranted about Jews and called a black child a monkey, has not just resigned from the presidency but now from the entire council.

10) Trump ally Steve Wynn has defeated a lawsuit that he acted as a ChiCom foreign agent.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

11) Mortgage applications dropped another 2% to the lowest level since 1997.

-Homes? You don’t need no stinkin’ homes.

12) And inflation is ba-ack at a producer price index higher “than expected” at 8.5%.

13) Low unemployment and high job creation are an illusion, as it’s largely the result of people taking on second and third jobs.

14) JP Morgan/Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon says the Biteme administration is screwing up and we’re getting “energy completely wrong.”

-No, Jamie. For someone supposedly so bright, you are pretty dumb. Rutabaga is getting energy exactly right for his goals of bringing America into depression, weakening us as a world power, and greenifying the country.

15) And, on cue, U.S. banks have begun building $5 billion in reserves for the anticipated recession.

-Psst. Guys. $5 billion will last about three days.

16) Oops! Peloton founder John Foley and a cabal of “inexperienced” execs, including his wife, made $500 million in insider share sales.

17) US rents rose 7.8% in September, and rents rose to a median $1,759.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

18) Larry Johnson nails it: “There is no single war in Ukraine, and NATO is in trouble.”

-Good stats on equipment here.

19) A Brit paper, The Telegraph, called Rutabaga “useless” and “nasty.”

-Don’t know why they are being so kind.

20) The Bank of England gives UK fund managers just three days to fix their problems . . . created by the Bank of England.

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

21) How Angela Lansbury saved her teen heroin-addicted daughter from Charles Manson.

-Good on ya, Angie. Good on ya.

22) Hollywood’s most star-studded movie with Christian Bale, Chris Rock (without the slap), Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Michael Shannon, Margot Robbie, and Taylor Swift became a $100 million bomb. (“boring,” “A-list cast wasted”).

23) Disneyland has hiked prices again to $244 per person per day, plus a fast pass for $25 and preferred parking to $50.

24) Bisexual Superman got canceled after DC published only 18 issues with only 34,000 sold.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

25) This is how far Rutabaga’s HHS went to push the deadly vax. (Wow!)

26) Paul Offit, the director of the Vax Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Kinshasa on the Delaware (Philly), admits there is scant evidence of any benefits from the booster, and “the fix was in.”

And finally…

27) Scientists just detected a colossal gamma-ray burst 2.4 billion light years away.

-OMG, OMG, OMG. In 2.4 billion years, we’re all going to turn into the Hulk!!!!

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

