Once again, folks, I will be hosting “This Week’s News” on Brighteon TV, “America Unhinged,” Friday at 9:00 EST.

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Apparently, not only is Governor Hochul of New York in trouble but so is AG Letitia (“I only exist to get Donald Trump”) James. So maybe there is something to this polling out of NY.

2) Trump has kicked in another $750,000 for a new ad campaign for Herschel Walker.

3) Oh? A DemoKKKrat, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard says the FascistBI and intel agencies tried to steal our democracy. Of course, we all knew that, but we appreciate her helping out.

4) We have a LOT of court news: Liberals are whining that despite putting a radical racist on the U.S. Supreme Court, it doesn’t change the outcome of anything.

5) Here is President Trump’s response to the stay order issued by the 11th Circuit regarding the need for a Special Master immediately. Robert Barnes says it is well argued with good history and law.

6) Likewise, here is an important case coming before the U.S. Supreme Court on attorney-client privilege. You know, the stuff they denied Alex Jones.

7) While we’re on legal issues, a judge has ruled workplace pronoun mandates and unisex bathrooms are unlawful.

-Boomshakalaka.

8) And this case, a big one involving tech companies and section 230 involving Google.

9) The 11th Circuit reinstated Florida’s ban on vax passports.

10) Meet the spoogistic snotschlocker who is in-house counsel for a major bank division in control of billions of dollars. What a useless pidwhistle.

11) This is nice: waterlogged electric vehicles catching fire.

12) How the ChiComs used Biteme to install One Belt One Road.

13) PayPal has been forced by public outcry to rescind its purported policy of fining people for “misinformation,” with a spokesman saying, “this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy.”

-Which is their way of saying, “Dammit. We didn’t mean to make this public.”

JUST IN – PayPal spox on $2,500 fine: "An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy… We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused." — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 8, 2022

14) The ferals in New York jes kain’t hep it. Two were shot outside New York Governor hopeful Lee Zeldin’s Long Island home.

15) Meanwhile, in New Kabul, migrants bussed to this fine sanctuary city are going door-to-door asking for help.

-SEND. THEM. ALL.

16) Shocked! Shocked, I tell ya! Leaked audio shows New Calcutta (Los Angeles) city council members making racist remarks.

17) Flordia’s chief financial officer has written the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with concerns over the storm surge and lithium batteries, which, you know, blow up and catch fire.

18) And in another victory for public outcry, Vanderbilt University will now review its addadictomies and takeadictomies.

19) Stacey M1 Abrams, the Human Planet, refuses to say if she’ll concede when she loses the governor’s race again.

“You go now. You heah four houh. We closed. We laundromat now.”

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

20) I’m sorry, folks, if I sound like a broken record, but mortgage rates have hit another high under Rutabaga at 7%.

21) This goes by a number of names, but whatever name you apply to it (“Quiet Quitting”), it comes down to this: generations of youths have been raised to not give their best in any activity that isn’t their “passion.” Which is total clapdripple. Your work is your character. If you don’t like it, leave. Don’t engage in what we used to say was doing a “half-assed” job. No, there are no “blurred boundaries” just cuz you work at home. The Bible commands us to work as unto God, not as unto Bill Gates.

-Now get off yer heinie.

22) Tyson Foods has become the latest big business to flee Benghazi-by-the-Lake. Gee, wonder why?

23) A parents’ lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling suicide kits to teenagers.

-Wait, it’s selling kid’s copies of “Ishtar?”

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

24) Hong Kong has offered half a million free air tickets in an attempt to get tourists back.

-Yeah, but what if once you’re there, the ChiComs do another lockdown? No, thank you. Also, lemme know when you can condense that 18-hour flight to about two.

25) Not the Babylon Bee: Scientists have created cyborg cockroaches controlled by solar-powered backpacks.

-Right. What could possibly go wrong?

26) Kim Jong Un rejected Biteme’s proposal for talks.

-Reportedly, Kim would not deal with anyone but the world’s greatest actor, “Awwweeeeeck Bawwwwwwdwin.”

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

27) Too late: Jeff Bezos’ own son told him, “please don’t eff this up” after Amazon produced the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

–Critical Drinker roasted this series as utter trash. I think he gave it too much credit.

28) Amazon’s Studios’ Woke CEO Jennifer Salke is lying about the “Rings of Power”—it is horrible, and now they are going after the fans for being stupid. Salke claims 100 million people have watched the show. In the first place, if this were true, we’d have seen at least 50 million suicides.

29) I guess actual space didn’t live up to Hollywood sets: William Shatner said going to space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket felt like a “funeral” and filled him with “overwhelming sadness.”

-Jeff Bezos has that effect on me too, Bill.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

30) What’s the death toll from the vaxxes and other China Virus mismanagement? At least 38,000 just by April 2020, says Dr. Robert Malone.

31) CDC studies show that the vaxxes are linked to Parkinson’s.

32) The Florida AG, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, shows that vaxxes kill kids.

33) He also found an 84% increase in cardiac-related deaths in males 18-39 after getting the vax.

34) From Steve Kirsch: a Kaiser paper admits that the China Virus vaxxes make you more likely to be infected after 150 days.

And finally…

35) a lawsuit against an East Texas animal sanctuary revealed that the world’s oldest tiger has been dead for months.

-Sorta like the Rutabaga.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

