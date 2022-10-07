The News of Today is the History of Tomorrow

IN POLITICAL NEWS

1) Thank you Jesus and boom shakalaka: NeverTrump clubsmuggler Ben Sasse to resign “imminently” from the senate—maybe before Nebraskans could throw his ass out.

2) Republican Lee Zeldin is within three points of Governor Kathy Hochul in New York.

3) Apparently this is a thing, as Yahoo reports that in the Oregon governor’s race Republican Christine Drazan is leading.

4) The serial liar and demented pervert, Rutabaga, is probably correct on this one, claiming since he came into office his economy has created 688 manufacturing jobs.

5) Here is what real achievement looks like: Gov. Ron A+ DeSantis completed the Pine Island bridge in four days.

Construction on the Pine Island bridge has been completed today – just three days after construction began. Happy to have the state step in and help get our Pine Island residents back on their feet. pic.twitter.com/a8GqPoHtP1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 6, 2022

6) Almost 70% of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction.

7) Love it. A new migrant bus full of criminals has arrived at the home of veep Kampuchea Harris.

🚨BREAKING: New migrant Bus arrives outside Kamala Harris’ home AGAIN pic.twitter.com/fUrL2hzDIr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2022

8) Tony Bobolinski, the business partner of the Rutabaga and his evil son, Hunter, resurfaced on the Tucker Carlson show.

9) Former Twit head Jack Dorsey called Fascistbook (Meta/beta—Meta means death in Hebrew) a “swamp of despair.”

10) Unlike this author, I don’t think indictments of Hunter Biteme would have much effect. They may, however, reflect the Hoax News media being instructed to go after the Biteme crime family to begin to get rid of Rutabaga.

11) Greg Rubini notes that it was the FascistBI, not the Russkies, which was the major player in election fraud.

12) In a desperate bid to boost the yout vote, Biteme pardoned thousands for “simple possession” of marijuana.

13) Four Vegas showgirls were among the 8 stabbed outside the Wynn casino in Vegas.

14) Illinois set to release thousands of prisoners after “no cash bail” kicks in in January. Welcome to the Thunderdome!!

15) At least 66 abortion clinics in 15 states have closed since the Dobbs decision.

16) While Grand Moff Garland has charged 11 pro-life activists for blocking access to an abortion clinic.

IN ECONOMIC NEWS

17) U.S. jobless claims rose by 16,000 more than “expected” last week.

*U.S. JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE TO 219,000 LAST WEEK; EST. 203,000 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) October 6, 2022

18) Twit now stalling on Musk’s renewed offer to buy.

IN INTERNATIONAL NEWS

19) And you thought the Brit royals were bad: in Denmark, Prince Joachim was “deeply in love” with his sister-in-law, Crown Princess Mary. The relations between the couple are “complicated.”

20) Zelensky called for NATO to use pre-emptive strikes on Russia, then said he just meant “imposing sanctions.”

-OOOOk.

21) Cartels are making more money off trafficking illegals than from drugs.

IN INTERGALACTIC NEWS

22) Next up may be space billboards. “Had an Accident with Space Junk? Call Sarrrlak at Saturn 7-1111.”

IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

23) Looks like it’s the end of the line for Team Brady as Gisele has separated and threatened divorce several times over the GOAT’s football career.

24) The newest celeb cage match: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

-Did I tell you I look a lot like Brad Pitt?

25) Bob Marley’s granddaughter who stood next to Kanye West in a “White Lives Matter” shirt told people to piss off. “Most of yall are stuck in a hive mind mentality . . . . You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me . . . I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write.”

Sing it, sistah.

IN CHINA VIRUS NEWS

26) The CDC’s internal emails show it lied about vax safety.

27) Record numbers of children are being hospitalized with colds after they had their immune systems weakened by social distancing and masks says the CDC.

28) A treasure trove of HHS docs reveals an aggressive vax campaign involving screenwriters, comedians, church leaders, and influencers paid off to pimp the vax.

And finally…

29) The Feds lost track of a drug smuggler caught with 114 pounds of fentanyl.

-I think I found him.

AND THAT’S TODAY’S NEWS

