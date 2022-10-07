What a busy Friday show! UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz starts the show by talking about a veteran named Steve Paul, who needs our help. Then, it’s on to the latest in stories you knew two years ago if you follow UncoverDC. Finally, the news roundup of all news roundups where we bounce around and cover almost every single thing that has happened in two days.

Don’t miss it!

Click Arrow to Listen

or you can listen and Subscribe to Dark To Light With Frank & Beanz on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn Radio, Google Play, the iHeartRadio app, and now on Spotify!